Wahoo’s defensive struggles didn’t apply to defending against potential game-winning shots.
Class C-2 No. 3-rated Grand Island Central Catholic ran down the clock in an attempt to get a last shot with the game tied at the end of regulation and three overtime periods on Saturday.
Yet the Crusaders only got one shot off in those possessions, and the Class B No. 7 Warriors got two scoring opportunities out of them.
Trevor Kasischke made the most out of his, sinking a pair of free throws with 5.6 seconds left in the third extra period to lift Wahoo to an 82-80 victory in Howard Schumann Gymnasium.
“We had a lot of breakdowns today, but we made just enough plays,” Warriors coach Kevin Scheef said. “GICC is such a good team. They’re so well coached that they make you pay every time you break down. We had a lot of them.”
Wahoo tied the game late in the fourth quarter and all three OTs and watched the Crusaders eat up the clock.
In the third OT, Triston Keeney’s 3-pointer tied it up with 1:19 to go.
The Crusaders ran the clock down, but Koby Bales was called for traveling in a drive to the basket with 6.5 seconds to go.
Kasischke, who had 19 points, got fouled receiving the inbounds pass and converted on the other end.
GICC coach Tino Martinez said the Crusaders struggled a bit on their potential game-winning situations.
“We didn’t execute them well,” he said. “I’d like to get something more in the paint to the rim. We just didn’t get the ball in there. We didn’t look north-south. We had chances to, and we didn’t.
“In one part, we executed and made sure we were going to get the last shot and it was either going another (overtime) or not. But I’d like to execute a little better offensively there.”
Yet, Central Catholic (18-2) almost pulled out a win. After Kasischke’s free throws, GICC raced up the court. Bales — who finished with a game-high 34 points with 15 of them coming in the first and third OTs — got off a 3-pointer from the top of the key that went in and out of the rim.
“There was a lot of good fortune,” Scheef said. “When that shot went up by Koby at the end, I thought it was in. We got lucky that it rimmed out.”
He said it was a battle for the Warriors (18-1) to come away with a victory. They trailed by 10 points late in the first half.
“I’m so proud of our kids for persevering,” he said. “We got off to a rough start, missed some bunnies, they get hot and it wasn’t looking good. We spent all game trying to dig back.
“I’m super proud of our kids for finding a way to get it done. That’s what I told them good teams do. Some days when everything’s not clicking, you still find a way to win. That was the case today.”
Kasischke tied the game at 57 with 55 seconds left in regulation. A late turnover by the Crusaders allowed Wahoo to get a last-second shot off, but Thomas Waido’s rushed 3-pointer fell short.
A pair of free throws by Trey Scheef — who led Wahoo with 24 points — squared the first overtime up with 43.9 seconds remaining. This time GICC did get a shot off, but a corner 3-pointer by Russ Martinez wouldn’t fall. He had 18 points all on 3-pointers with five of them coming in the first half.
Kasischke tied up the second OT at 72 with 55 seconds to go, and a late turnover extinguished that opportunity to win for GICC.
The Crusaders did get out to a 78-74 lead in the final overtime but missed out on opportunities to extend it further.
“When we’d get a stop, we couldn’t get a rebound,” Tino Martinez said. “Rebounding was a big difference, especially in the second half and overtimes.
“We had some chances with free throws and different things and didn’t capitalize. But they are a good team, so when you give them chances like that, it has the potential to bite you. It did bite us at times, and at times we were able to overcome it. In the end, they had a few more breaks, I guess.”
GICC’s rebounding was hampered by the absence of 6-foot-9 junior forward Dei Jengmer, who was out after suffering an ankle injury during Friday’s win at Lexington.
“They’re as good as any team we play on missed shots up close,” Tino Martinez said. “Not so much on perimeter shots, but in close they are so good at rebounding their misses. There’s no way that we can simulate that really in practice, especially since we only had the morning here to prepare.
“We tried to beat that into our heads, but it’s hard to do until you go through it.”
But he said the Crusaders gave everything they had.
“Our kids played hard, fought hard and gave us plenty of chances,” Tino Martinez said. “I’m proud of them. They played their hearts out, and I can’t fault them for that.”
Kevin Scheef said this was one of those great basketball games that are so fun to be a part of.
“What a great high school game,” he said. “Triple OT, middle of February game — it couldn’t get any better than that.”
Wahoo (18-1) 15 15 12 15 9 6 10—82
GICC (18-2) 16 20 14 7 9 6 8—80
WAHOO—Trey Scheef 24, Trevor Kasischke 19, Triston Keeney 15, Braden Harris 9, Thomas Waido 8, Owen Hancock 4, Gerardo Madrid 3.
GICC—Koby Bales 34, Russ Martinez 18, Marcus Lowry 13, Isaac Herbek 10, Brayden Wenzl 3, Tanner Turek 2.
