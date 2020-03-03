The longest layoff between games of the season doesn’t come at the best time for a team playing at its highest level entering the biggest contest of the year.
But after a 11-day break since claiming a district championship, Class B defending state champion Northwest looks to extend its season-high six-game winning streak.
To do so, the No. 3-rated Vikings (21-5) will have to get past No. 8 Sidney (19-6) in the first round of the state tournament Thursday at 10:45 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
“We have played well the last month,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “I don’t think the long break will affect us. It gave us an opportunity to work on fundamentals and spend a lot of time focusing on Sidney.”
The Vikings managed the long break – which only occurs in the Class B setup – just fine while winning a state title as the sixth seed last year.
Moerer said Northwest has taken the same approach to practices during this year’s break since the district championship win over Omaha Mercy on Feb. 22.
That was the latest victory during the recent hot stretch, which included a 14-point win over No. 4 Beatrice, which went on to hand No. 1 Crete its only loss of the season in subdistrict play.
Sidney recovered from a subdistrict loss to Scottsbluff to earn a state bid by beating Blair in district play.
The Red Raiders are led by Mattie Johnson, a 6-foot senior forward who averages 14.7 points per game.
“They’re a man-to-man team with a good post presence,” Moerer said. “We’ve got to defend the post. They also have some girls who can drive well, so we have to be really focused on defense.”
Nebraska walk-on Whitney Brown tops the Vikings with 17.9 points per game. Lauren Hauser adds 10.2 ppg while Claire Caspersen chips in 8.9.
Having won three tough battles at the state tournament last year gives Northwest an advantage that most of the other teams at the state tournament don’t have.
“Last year’s experience certainly should help us,” Moerer said. “The girls have been in these situations and they’ve responded.”
The Vikings are ready to take their final steps at trying to repeat.
“This is a blessing,” Moerer said. “To get back there is certainly not guaranteed.”
