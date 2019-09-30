The Grand Island Northwest volleyball team got a chance to show what they are made of Monday night in a match against Columbus (9-10).
The Vikings defeated the Discoverers 25-17, 25-17, 25-19.
Twice Northwest (7-7) found themselves trailing and battled back to win against the Discoverers.
In the first set, Northwest was trailing 11-9, forcing coach Lindsey Harders to take a timeout as she didn’t like what she saw.
Harders said she preaches to her girls to get off to a strong start. Since they weren’t, she wanted to regroup.
“So finally I said are you going to start or not? You have to do it. It’s our home court it’s our gym so right now get it going together,” she said.
Just like the title of a Beatles song, they did, “Come Together” and battled back.
From there the Vikings went on a 7-0 run to take the lead 16-11 and never looked back.
Harders said she liked how the girls started the next two sets.
“Sets two and three were much better,” she said.
In the second set, Northwest up 12-9, jumped out to a 10-point lead. That run was due in large part to Macey Bosard, who served seven straight points in a row. She led the team with 17 points on the night.
The Vikings kept that togetherness going winning set two.
In the third set, the Vikings fell behind to the resurging Discoverers. In a back and forth battle, Northwest couldn’t find the togetherness they had in the previous two sets. That is until Columbus coach Jeri Otten called a time=out.
Harders gave the same speech as in the first set. This time she reminded her girls about their season long struggles in the third set.
“Third set has been our enemy. We have really been focusing on trying to do better in that third set,” Harders said.
She said the match was reminiscent of one they had last Thursday as the Vikings had a 2-0 lead on Kearney Catholic, only to see the Stars rally to take the match in five sets.
“It was that same feel again we had a week ago,” Harders said. “I said ‘do you remember this feeling? We don’t want that feeling so let’s make a now.’”
Harders pep talk worked as the Vikings battled to take the lead at 21-17.
Columbus wasn’t done and put three more points on the board before Northwest finished them off.
Harders said her blockers up front were a large part of why they stayed in every game.
“Our blockers did really a good job tonight. I felt like our hitters controlled their shots. Lauren Hauser was a presence, while Claire Caspersen and Ellie Apfel also stood out to me as really good blocker/hitters tonight,” she said.
Hauser and Apfel each led the Vikings with six kills, while Bosard added five. Brown dished out 12 assists, while Rylie McNelis had 10. Sophia McKinney led the defense with
19 digs.
Harders said it was a total team effort as several bench players contributed to the team’s success.
“We had different line up switches tonight just because we have a couple girls who have injuries.”
She thought the girls that did come in made significant contributions.
“Caspersen had huge blocks for us on the right side that really helped,” Harders said.
The win starts a tough stretch for the Vikings this week. They travel to Hastings to take on Adams Central on Tuesday, then go across town to Class C-2, No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday, then head west for the Twin Cities Tournament in both Scottsbluff and Gering Friday and Saturday.
