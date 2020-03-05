LINCOLN – One year later, Northwest still has a knack for winning the close games at the Class B state tournament.
Last year the Vikings claimed three single-digit wins on their way to a state title.
No. 3 Northwest did it again on Thursday, holding off Sidney for a 47-44 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena to extend its state tournament winning streak to 10 games.
“It took some toughness in the second half,” Vikings coach Russ Moerer said. “I thought that Sidney was a little tougher than us early. So when we came out after halftime, we played with that edge and picked the tempo back up. That was the big thing.
“In the first half we were good early, missed some looks, had some good looks and then the game kind of slowed to Sidney’s pace. We just needed to kick it back up to where we wanted to play it.”
Sidney rode 12 second-quarter points from junior forward Karly Sylvester on 6-for-6 shooting to a 22-16 halftime lead.
Northwest (22-5) used an early 8-0 run in the third quarter sparked by a 3-pointer from Skylee Nelson to go up 26-24.
The Vikings eventually led 38-31 with 6:25 remaining in the game, but the Lady Raiders (19-7) battled back to tie it up three times down the stretch.
Claire Caspersen hit a pair of free throws with 51.7 seconds remaining to put Northwest ahead to stay.
“We felt pretty good,” said Moerer about the coaches after Caspersen’s free throws. “We felt a little better earlier with the five- or six-point lead. But our kids are pretty good shooting free throws, especially at crunch time. We felt like we were going to be OK.”
Whitney Brown added a free throw with 27.3 seconds left but missed a pair late. That gave Sidney a chance to race up the court, but Mattie Johnson’s 3-pointer at the buzzer missed.
Johnson, who averaged a team-leading 14.7 points this season, only managed two on 1-for-6 shooting.
“In the third quarter they hit a couple of threes to jump-start their offense a little bit,” Sidney coach Tyler Shaw said. “In the first half, I thought we did a pretty good job contesting. Whitney’s so tough, and we did a decent job on her.
“Give their kids credit, they knocked some threes down and gave them so momentum. We didn’t lay down. We came back a couple of times and had a shot to tie it, so I’m really proud of our girls putting themselves in a position against a really good team.”
Brown led Northwest with 14 points but was held to 3-for-16 shooting from the floor. Lauren Hauser added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Sylvester topped Sidney with 19 points while Nicole Birner chipped in 12.
Moerer said Northwest’s defense was “kind of a mixed bag. Their big girl (Sylvester) is a really, really fine scorer. She’s good with the basketball because we defended her pretty well. Our post defense has been good all season. They dinged us a little bit there. We have to take a look at that.
“But overall I thought we were OK. I think we gave up 44 (points) – that’s a pretty solid effort.”
Northwest advances to Friday’s 2 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena against a familiar opponent.
In a rematch of last year’s state championship game, the Vikings battle No. 1 Crete (25-1), which survived an overtime game against Norris.
The Cardinals own three wins over Northwest this season – 47-28, 45-31 and 62-18.
“We are going to eat and we’re going to get on the bus and go home and we’re going to get ready,” Moerer said shortly after the victory over Sidney.
