Fans should always expect a battle whenever Northwest and Aurora get together on the volleyball court.
That’s what they got Tuesday at Northwest High School.
But it was the Class B, No. 8 Vikings who came out victorious. After coming back from early deficits, they had to withstand a few comebacks from Aurora as well, but managed to come away with a 25-21, 25-23, 14-25, 31-29 win over the Huskies.
“It was a battle,” NW coach Lindsey Harders said. “It came down to who was going to scramble more and who played better defense. I thought our girls did a great job of staying composed when things got tight.”
Aurora coach Lois Hixson said she felt the Huskies fell short of a great match.
“It was a little cat and mouse at times,” Hixson said. “We were both trying to be strategic throughout the match. Both teams really played well.”
It was the Huskies that started well in getting out to a 12-8 first-set lead before Northwest used an 11-1 run to take control of the opening set.
The second set saw Aurora take an early 5-1 lead. But again, the Vikings rallied with a 9-2 run which ended on an Rylie McNelis ace serve for a 10-7 lead.
The Huskies didn’t back down as they eventually came back to tie it at 15-all. Neither team could gain more than a two-point advantage the rest of the way and both took turns with the lead as well.
But Northwest took a 2-0 lead with back-to-back kills from Lauren Hauser and Avery Palu.
Aurora started strong in the third in getting out to a 5-0 lead, thanks to the serving of Raina Cattau. This time, the Huskies were able to keep that lead. They expanded it to 23-12 and cruised to the win. A key was Aurora committing one hitting error and two serving errors.
“Our girls don’t quit,” Hixson said. “They responded very well in the third after giving up some leads in the first two sets. They have a good mentality to extend matches.”
The Vikings looked like they were going to get a comfortable four-set victory after jumping out to a 19-13 lead.
But Aurora had other ideas, using a 7-1 run to tie the match at 20-all.
Then the fun began. The two teams exchanged points the next four times. An Ashlynn Brown kill gave the Vikings a 23-22, then an Aurora error put Northwest at match point.
But a Northwest error and a Makayla Eberly kill tied it at 24.
A Whitney Brown kill gave the Vikings another match point, but back-to-back terminations from Gracee Pohlmann and Paxtyn Dummer gave Aurora set point at 26-25.
But Hauser kept the Vikings alive in the set and two teams kept battling and taking turns with the end.
After Macey Bosard pounded her match-high 16th kill to break a 29-all tie, an Ellie Apfel kill gave the Vikings the match.
Harders said other than the third set, the Vikings showed some grit, especially in the second and fourth sets.
“I feel like the girls are always determined, they are never going to give up,” Harders said. “They have that in any sport that they play in but you can see that when they are put in front of a challenge, especially against a rival like Aurora.”
Balance also paid off for the Vikings. To go along with Bosard’s 16 kills, McNelis chipped in 10, while Brown and Hauser each had nine and Apfel had seven. Brown also had 31 assists and McNelisa had 17.
“It was a team effort,” Harders said. “I felt like we had pretty good balance for the most part. I felt everybody did their job in some way tonight.”
Dummer led the Huskies with 10 kills, while Kassidy Hudson had nine and Lauren Feely added seven. Kasey Schuster had 17 assists, while Cattau had 16.
Northwest plays at Kearney Catholic Thursday, while the Huskies host their home tournament Saturday.
