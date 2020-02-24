HASTINGS — Lexington’s red-shot shooting performance left Northwest playing the waiting game.
Trailing 31-28 at halftime, the Minutemen shot a blistering 71.4% (20 of 28) in the second half to pull away for a 76-51 victory Monday night in a Class B, Subdistrict 7 semifinal at Hastings High School. The win moved Lexington into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. final against top-seeded Hastings.
The Vikings will learn their fate when district final pairings are announced for the top 16 teams in the wild-card standings on Wednesday.
“We think we’ve got a pretty good shot of hanging on to play Saturday,” said Northwest coach Chip Bahe, whose team was 10th in the wild-card standings heading into Monday’s action. “You think you have done the math and all that, but we’ll have to see what happened with games tonight. Obviously, with the loss, we’ll go down, and we’ll just have to play the waiting game until the seedings come out.
“Our guys have had a great year and they deserve to play on Saturday. Wherever we end up, we’re going to go and compete like crazy.”
Northwest (14-10), which had won two previous meetings against Lexington this season, led 31-28 on Tyler Hageman’s driving basket with one second left before halftime. With the score tied at 40, the Minutemen exploded for a 33-8 run to lead 73-48 on a Nicholas Saiz free throw with 3:15 to play.
“I felt like we really moved the ball well in the second half,” Lexington coach Zach Jones said. “We had some good opportunities in the first half, but just weren’t making the shots. Once we started making good passes and extra passes for easy baskets, it kind of opened the flood gates for us.”
Dylan Richman scored a game-high 18 points for Lexington (14-10), which shot 62% (31 of 50) for the game, including going 9 of 17 from 3-point range. Saiz added 13 points and seven assists, while teammates Austin Friedrichsen (11 points), Kaleb Carpenter (10) and Dau Mach (10) also scored in double figures.
Friedrichsen put the exclamation point on the victory with two dunks in a 20-second span during a 10-0 Lexington run in the fourth quarter. The first slam was off an alley-oop pass and the second was a two-handed flush after a steal.
Meanwhile, Northwest shot 29.2% (7 of 24) in the second half.
“The first two games we played Lexington, at the end of the day, we made some big perimeter shots that helped give us life,” Bahe said. “Tonight, I thought they hit some big perimeter shots to give them life.”
The Vikings beat a short-handed Lexington squad 75-58 in the semifinals of the Central Conference Tournament at Northwest on Jan. 30. Northwest edged the Minutemen at full strength 60-57 in overtime last Friday night at Rosencrants Gym.
Playing the Vikings three times in a season, including twice in a four-day span, was plenty for Zones’ liking.
“This was kind of a must-win game for us,” Jones said. “Northwest was sitting all right in the points, but we really needed to win tonight.
“I think there’s some proposals out there to make sure that things like this won’t happen in the future. There’s nothing wrong with playing the same team a couple of times, but three times and twice within a couple of days, that’s kind of ridiculous.”
Northwest’s Colby Hayes scored a team-high 17 points on the strength of 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Hageman added 11 points for the Vikings.
“We talked long and strong about how this was the third time playing (Lexington) and we beat them twice,” Bahe said. “We’re going to walk away from this game, knowing that we’re 2-1 against Lexington and real proud of it. We didn’t play our best game tonight and they made some shots.”
Lexington 76, Northwest 51
NORTHWEST (14-10)
Janky 1-5 1-2 4, Hayes 6-9 0-0 17, Hageman 5-11 1-2 11, Brandt 2-6 0-0 6, Juengst 2-5 1-2 5, Walford 1-8 2-4 5, Hartman 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Winton 0-0 0-0 0, Kaminski 1-3 0-0 3, Buhrman 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 18-50 5-12 51.
LEXINGTON (14-10)
Carpenter 4-9 0-0 10, Richman 7-9 2-3 18, Saiz 6-12 1-3 13, Dominguez 1-3 1-2 3, Young 3-4 0-0 8, Mach 4-5 0-0 10, Friedrichsen 5-5 1-2 11, West 1-3 0-0 3, Converse 0-0 0-0 0, Scharff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-50 5-10 76.
Northwest 11 20 10 10—51
Lexington 14 14 23 25—76
3-point goals—Northwest 10-25 (Janky 1-2, Hayes 5-7, Brandt 2-6, Walford 1-5, Anderson 0-2, Kaminski 1-3), Lexington 9-17 (Carpenter 2-5, Richman 2-3, Saiz 0-1, Young 2-2, Mach 2-3, West 1-3). Fouled out—Hageman. Rebounds—Northwest 29 (Brandt 6), Lexington 30 (Dominguez 7). Assists—Northwest 13 (Walford 4), Lexington 21 (Saiz 7). Turnovers—Northwest 11, Lexington 7. Total fouls—Northwest 14, Lexington 10. Technicals—None. A—NA.
Hastings 76, McCook 46
HASTINGS — Nine days off appeared to do wonders for Hastings’ shooting touch.
The No. 3-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Tigers shot 16 of 23 (69.6%) in the second and third quarters combined to register a 76-46 victory over McCook in the first B-7 subdistrict semifinal. The win advanced Hastings (19-3) into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. final against Lexington.
Despite scoring its final point with 4:22 remaining, the Tigers shot 51% (26 of 51) for the game. It was just the kind of performance Hastings coach Lance Creech’s squad was looking for after losing three of its last five games following a 16-0 start to the season.
“We got a ton of shots up and we focused, individually, on all of our guys,” Creech said. “We were also able to get some guys some rest and get some guys healthy. Really, we were able to just get our minds right more than anything.
“We had a few practices where we just focused on shooting and that was key for us, getting back into a better rhythm. We also got our legs back and sometimes that’s the hardest part.”
Jake Schroeder had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Hastings, while Connor Creech had 16 points and six assists. Haggan Hilgendorf and Mike Boeve added 12 points apiece and Brennan Witte had 10 points off the bench for the Tigers.
Hastings was 10 of 22 from 3 point-range, including going 4 of 4 from deep during its 27-point second quarter. Boeve canned his final four 3-point attempts and finished 4 of 6 from behind the arc.
With more than a week off since losing 61-57 to BRLD on Feb. 15 in the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island, Lance Creech said he and his staff and plenty of time to analyze why the Tigers had fallen into a mini-funk.
“What I told the guys was that I have probably put the reins on us, more than anything, trying to run set plays to get this guy going or to get this or that guy a touch,” Creech said. “All of the sudden, we just became stagnant and we were holding the ball and looking — not playing and we had no free flow.
“When you have good players, you have to let them play. When you have nine days off, you look at a lot of film and look at a lot of stats and have a lot of time to figure out what’s been going on and all signs were pointing back at me.”
Cole Cappel had 12 points and was the only player to reach double figures in scoring for McCook (12-11). The Bison were limited to 38.3% shooting, including a 4-of-24 performance on 3-pointers.
Creech, whose team outrebounded McCook 36-22 and forced 16 turnovers, said he was pleased with the defensive performance. Defense was a major focus, Creech said, during a pair of intense practices leading up to the subdistrict.
“We got after it and it wasn’t splitting the teams varsity and junior varsity — we were pitting our dudes against our dudes,” Creech said. “There was some blood and there were some words and just some things that we needed. We just had to get back to doing some of those things.”
Hastings 76, McCook 46
MCCOOK (12-11)
Barenberg 3-4 0-0 6, Arp 2-9 1-2 6, Cappel 5-9 0-0 12, Berry 1-8 1-2 4, Rakes 1-8 0-1 2, Chauncy 3-3 2-2 8, Hegwood 1-2 0-1 2, Stevens 2-3 1-1 5, Gillen 0-0 0-0 0, Stoddard 0-0 0-0 0, Maris 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 18-47 6-11 46.
HASTINGS (19-3)
Creech 7-10 1-2 16, Schroeder 5-9 7-8 17, Cafferty 1-2 0-0 3, Hilgendorf 4-12 4-4 12, Boeve 4-6 0-0 12, Synek 2-2 0-0 6, Witte 3-5 2-2 10, Jacobus 0-1 0-0 0, Coil 0-1 0-0 0, Schram 0-1 0-0 0, Musgrave 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Menke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 14-16 76.
McCook 10 9 14 13—46
Hastings 13 27 21 15—76
3-point goals—McCook 4-24 (Barenberg 0-1, Arp 1-6, Cappel 2-6, Berry 1-6, Rakes 0-3, Chauncy 0-1, Maris 0-1), Hastings 10-22 (Creech 1-2, Schroeder 0-1, Cafferty 1-2, Hilgendorf 0-1, Boeve 4-6, Synek 2-2, Witte 2-3, Jacobus 0-1, Coil 0-1, Schram 0-1, Musgrave 0-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—McCook 22 (Barenberg 5, Arp 5), Hastings 36 (Schroeder 7). Assists—Lexington 9 (Rakes 4), Hastings 21 (Creech 6). Turnovers—McCook 16, Hastings 14. Total fouls—McCook 14, Hastings 11. Technicals—None. A—NA.
