The Northwest softball team came out 0-2 to a pair of ranked teams in their own triangular Monday night.
They lost to Class B, No. 2 Beatrice 3-2 and No. 5 Hastings 12-4, even though the loss to Beatrice came on a questionable call to end the game.
After being down in game one 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Vikings scraped their first run of the game against Beatrice.
Then with their backs against the wall in the bottom of the seventh, Mackenzie Palu drew a walk to led off the inning followed by a single to left field by Alicyn O’Neill got a rally started for the Vikings.
Emily Stein then popped out to third base for the first out, then struck out Megan Furstenau. With the pressure on, Nicole Halsey came to bat and like something out of story book, well almost, Halsey doubled to left field and both runners came in to score, or did they? After Lau scored, O’Neill was called out at home on a tag by the catcher Laney Workman.
The ball and tag beat her to the plate, but the questionable part was workman blocking the plate?
GINW coach Jake Ritzdorf thought so and argued the call.
The home plate umpire conferred with the other umpire they then waived her safe. O’Neill’s run would’ve tied the game and keep the Vikings alive.
Then Beatrice coach Gary Lytle gave his side of the story and again the ump’s conferred, only this time a different outcome, O’Neill was called out, again.
“They called her safe, then changed it back to out,” Ritzdorf said.
That meant the Lady Orange won the game 3-2.
GINW didn’t help their own cause striking out 14 times against Ace Addie Barnard.
Emily Stein got the loss for Northwest allowing five hits on three runs, while fanning seven.
Game two was Beatrice losing to Hastings 10-6.
The nightcap saw Northwest against the always tough Hastings Tigers.
Hastings came out with bats wailing and put up two runs in the first. It helped that Northwest committed two errors in the inning.
Sophie Cervany led off the game reaching on a error by the Northwest shortstop.
Next Samantha Schmidt doubled to right field, and Ritzdorf wanted nothing to do with slugger Ellie McCoy and they put her on intentionally.
“She is a tough hitter and we decided to let the girls behind her try to hurt us,” Ritzdorf said.
And they did.
Walking McCoy left the bases loaded for Kaelan Schultz who reached on an error, the second of the inning, and a run scored.
Stein then struck out Elle Douglas and walked Faith Molina to score another run. Stein did manage to retire the next two batter on a pop out and ground out to get out of the inning only allowing the two runs.
Northwest battled right back in the bottom of the first after the first two batters walked followed by infield single by Skylee Nelson and a single to right field by Palu to plate two runs. The Vikings weren’t done.
O’Neill struck out and Stein reached on an error to plate two more runs against Hastings pitcher Ella Hatch. Hatch then retired the next two batters to get out of the inning having allowed four runs giving GINW 4-2 lead going into the second inning.
From their the wheels game off as Hastings scored 10 more runs and never looked back.
Ritzdorf said the Vikings hurt themselves early and that can’ happen against this team.
“We didn’t play our brand of softball. If you give Hastings four or five outs, they will take advantage of it,” he said referring to the two first inning errors and six walks in the first two innings.
Stein in total walked nine batters in the loss. Hatch got the win for Hastings.
Northwest swung and missed six times in this game.
Stein was pulled in the fourth for reliever Joley Lankford who gave up two of the 12 Tiger runs.
Ritzdorf said the schedule doesn’t get easier for GINW as they faced ranked Waverly Tuesday, and GICC on Thursday. He said although they Lost both games Monday night, he is proud of his team.
“These girls lost a lose one to Fairbury, and a close one here tonight to Beatrice, and held up against Hastings,” he said.
