An early-season test to see where the Northwest softball team stood was delayed by Mother Nature.
But not to worry. There will be plenty more to come.
The Vikings were scheduled to host a triangular with Class B preseason No. 2 Hastings and No. 3 Beatrice on Saturday, but rain postponed that to Sept. 9.
“That would have been a great measuring stick,” head coach Jake Ritzdorf said.
Now Northwest is set to get its season underway Thursday when it hosts Lexington. And there will be plenty of challenges to come on the schedule in addition to the make-up triangular.
“We really wanted to beef up our schedule,” Ritzdorf said. “We play (No. 9) Waverly in addition to Beatrice and Hastings. You have to play those types of teams if you want to become a great team.”
Although preseason practices had to go on a few extra days before the games began, Ritzdorf has liked what he’s seen.
“We’ve got eight seniors who are leading us every day and setting the tone,” he said. “Twenty-eight girls are competing every day for roles on the squad.”
Northwest’s strength this year may be that it doesn’t have one single strength that stands out above other areas.
“I feel that we’re a well-rounded team,” Ritzdorf said. “We’ll be able to win games 2-1 or we can go out and win games 9-8.”
The pitching staff should be an area that the Vikings can count on each and every game.
Senior Emily Stein leads the way with senior Joley Langford also an experienced arm. Junior Alicyn O’Neill, sophomore Emma Sundberg and freshman Ava Laurent could also see time in the circle.
“I really like our pitching depth, and our girls are confident in the circle,” Ritzdorf said.
With eight girls returning who had varsity at-bats last year, he feels that the Vikings can also win an offensive slugfest if one does break out.
Northwest is sticking to the one game at a time cliché and for good reason with a schedule that includes those preseason top 10 teams in addition to the usual Central Conference foes.
“Crete, Seward, York and Adams Central all got preseason accolades,” Ritzdorf said. “It’s always a great conference in softball.”
That type of schedule can only benefit the Vikings as they prepare for Class B’s new-look postseason. Softball has adopted a format similar to volleyball, basketball and soccer.
There are 10 four-team subdistricts arranged by geography. The 10 champions and six next highest teams in the wild-card points standings advance to district finals.
The No. 1 seed hosts No. 16, No. 2 hosts No. 15, etc., in a one-day best-of-3 series.
“When they started that in volleyball and basketball, I didn’t like it,” Ritzdorf said. “But after being on the other side of it where a team might have been left out if it was different, I changed my mind. Last year in York’s B-4 district there were four teams near the top of the wild-card points. It’s not fair that two of them are eliminated.
“This (format) puts an emphasis on your schedule. You want to win every game to make sure that you’re in the best position for a district as possible.”
Ritzdorf said his assistant coaches are a huge asset to the program.
“It’s a knowledgeable group that runs our practices,” he said. “Dave Prokesh was the head coach here. Mitch Sadd has been with him for a long time. Coach (Sara) Olson was a standout at Blair for the Bears. Natalie Starostka was the head coach at Aurora and is a great addition to our staff.”