By Dale Miller
The U-Save Pharmacy seniors put in a productive 20-hour span this past weekend.
After breaking into the win column Saturday evening against Shelton/Gibbon, U-Save Pharmacy collected two more wins by mid-afternoon Sunday at Ryder Park.
Everything clicked for the home team in a 17-1 and 11-0 doubleheader sweep of Doniphan in a pair of five-inning games.
“We hit the ball well once again,” U-Save coach Ryan Hansen said. “We pitched well and they didn’t have many hits. It was good for our kids to just come out swinging and getting everybody into the ballgame both games. That’s the nice thing with doubleheaders sometimes, you get everybody involved.”
U-Save (3-4) scored in seven out of its eight innings on the day including every frame of the 17-1 opener.
Jackson Hansen went 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs while Ernesto Martinez was also 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.
In the second game, Dominic Bardales and Payton Gangwish each allowed one hit and struck out five to combined to shut out Doniphan.
U-Save only had six hits but took advantage of eight walks.
And with only one error over the two games, Grand Island didn’t give Doniphan many extra chances.
“We didn’t have many errors but they didn’t put the ball in play a ton either,” Ryan Hansen said. “I know it’s only their second game, so that makes it tough, too. It’s just kind of the season we’re faced with.”
U-Save enjoys a three-game winning streak after dropping its first four games of the season.
“We had a couple kids hit the ball hard who maybe hadn’t been hitting it as hard,” Ryan Hansen said. “We all know it’s good for your confidence to get those at bats and get the chances. We mixed some kids in and had some kids sit who maybe haven’t sat as much as the others. It’s just nice rotating some kids in and out, and they understand that too.”
The successful weekend homestand was even better for U-Save Pharmacy considering the fact that the next eight games are on the road. U-Save isn’t schedule to play again at Ryder Park until July 14.
