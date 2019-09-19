Twin River produced the perfect type of bounceback game Thursday after losing three of its previous four contests.
The Titans pounded out nine hits and took advantage of eight Grand Island Central Catholic errors to roll to a 15-1 five-inning victory at the Veterans Sports Complex.
Twin River (13-9) went 1-2 at Saturday’s Columbus Lakeview Invitational and dropped a 3-2 game Monday against Central City.
But the Titans put up two runs in the top of the first and cruised from there.
“We’ve had some tough battles and some tough losses,” Titans coach Renae Van Driel said. “I feel like today they really came with their head on, their head was in the game and things really went our way. The girls played hard and hustled after plays.”
Having dropped four out of its previous five games, GICC (9-12) also could have used a bounceback, but it wasn’t to be.
“That was less than stellar,” summarized coach Brock Culler.
Three Central Catholic pitchers combined to only allow two earned runs, but Twin River kept putting the ball in play and kept getting on base.
Katie Paczosa did most of the damage, going 3 for 4 with two runs and five RBIs. Payton Rinkol also had a pair of hits as the top four hitters in Twin River’s order went a combined 7 for 15 with 10 RBIs and eight runs.
“They did a very good job with their pitch selection, making sure that they were able to find their favorite pitch,” Van Driel said. “Once they found their favorite pitch, they went after it.”
Twin River led 4-0 after two innings, 8-1 after three and then exploded for seven runs with two outs in the fifth.
It was an all-around rough night for the Crusaders.
“We’ve played some really good teams these last four or five games,” Culler said. “Coming into this, I felt that we were tested, and we needed this one tonight.
“Eight errors, we can’t do anything on offense, our pitchers are out there getting groundballs and flyballs and we can’t get any outs. It was just a mess out there tonight. It was an absolute mess.”
GICC had its first two batters reach but only managed one unearned run in the third against Emilee Spitz.
She allowed three hits, struck out three and walked two.
“I think she’s just starting to find her groove,” Van Driel said. “As coaches, we’re finding a groove with her. The team’s finding a groove with her. She’s starting to hit those spots and we’re starting to work with each other.”
After things snowballed on Central Catholic, the Crusaders will need to make sure that doesn’t extend into Tuesday’s home triangular with York and Wahoo.
“These girls are a lot better than this,” Culler said. “We’ve just got to go back to work (Friday). We’ve got to practice and then we’re back at it next week. We have another tough week.”
Twin River (13-9) 224 07—15 9 2
GICC (9-12) 001 00—1 3 8
WP—Spitz. LP—Breckner. 2B—TR, Paczosa; GICC, Boucher. 3B—TR, Paczosa.
