OMAHA – Twin Loup’s Colby Coons had a lot of inspiration entering the Class D, 152-pound final.
Sure he got beat in the finals the past two seasons, which the top-ranked Coons (NEwrestle.com) managed to avenge by pinning No. 4 Elijah Green of Nebraska Christian in 1:29 Saturday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
But Coons was wrestling for North Central’s Zak Palmer, a friend who is battling leukemia. In honor of Palmer, he wore his wrestling shoes during his finals match. Palmer was a three-time state qualifier and a medalist who didn’t get to wrestle this season.
“He gave me these shoes and told me I had to win state for him,” Coons said. “This was a dedication for him.”
Coons was on the attack from the start as he took Green with 54 seconds left of the first period. He later put Green on his back and got the pin.
Coons said he didn’t expect a pin in the first period, but he would gladly take it, especially after falling in each of his past two finals appearances.
“I didn’t think it would be that fast but I’m glad it was,” Coons said. “I didn’t want to lose again because I hated that feeling the past two years.”
He wasn’t the only family member to bring home a medal. Colby’s twin brother Cooper took third at 145 pounds. Colby said his title was also for Cooper, who had been battling back problems since junior high.
“I want to do it for him with everything he’s been going through,” Colby said. “I really wanted to do it for him as well.”
Ansley/Litchfield’s Racicky takes title
Blake Racicky can brag to his older brother Seth all he wants to now.
The Ansley/Litchfield senior was able to accomplish the same thing his brother did and that was winning a state championship.
The top-ranked 160-pound Racicky did that after earning an 8-5 victory over No. 7 Reece Zutavern of Sandhills-Thedford.
Seth was a state champion for the Spartans in 2018 but he said he feels he’s the better Racicky for a few reasons.
“He was always bragging about how he was a state champion his senior year and I told him I was going to be there one day,” Blake said. “I one upped him because I qualified for state my freshman year and he didn’t, we both made it our sophomore years but I placed and he didn’t. Since we both placed our junior years and won our senior years, this makes me the ultimate Racicky so far.”
He went to work right away in building a 7-1 first period lead and never looked back.
“It feels good to come away with a title after you know you put in all the work over the years,” Racicky said.
Nebraska Christian’s Mundt wins 195 final
Nebraska Christian 195-pounder Carl Mundt had faced Neligh-Oakdale’s Kaleb Pofahl two times during the season.
And the third time was just like the other ones for the Eagle junior – a win.
The top-ranked Mundt posted another win over No. 2 Pofahl during a 7-4 victory in the 195-pound final.
Mundt won by pin and in overtime the other two times.
“I knew how I was going to wrestle and I knew how to defend his offense,” Mundt said.
Mundt lost his first match in last year’s state tournament but fought back to win five straight matches to get third at 170.
“That really helped build some determination and character, as well as confidence,” Mundt said.
Central Valley’s Wood wins second title
Another title felt just as good to Central Valley’s Shaye Wood.
That’s how the No. 2 Cougar 126-pound senior felt after pinning No. 1 Gaven Schernikau in the 3:47.
Wood said winning this one was a little relief.
“It feels a little better to win another one just because it’s a little bit harder because everyone is gunning for you,” Wood said. “There’s a lot of pressure because you feel like you have to win another one to prove to yourself that you can do it and some weight off your shoulders.”
Schernikau had Wood on his back for three nearfall points to take a 3-2 lead on Wood. But Wood said he just kept pushing back into Schernikau and got him on his back in doing so and got the pin.
“It was really a defensive pin,” he said. “I was able to push my back into him and I could feel where his body was and just try to keep my balance on him.”
Palmer’s Reimers avenges loss with title
Ruger Reimers knew he had to wrestle smart this time.
The Palmer 132-pound junior led 1-0 against top-ranked Jeremy Larson of Brady but gave up a reversal in the final seconds and lost 2-1.
This time, the second-ranked Reimers didn’t give up anything in the third period and avenged his only loss of the season with a 1-0 victory over Larson to claim the 132-pound title.
Reimers said positioning was going to be key in the third period unlike the last time he wrestled Larson.
“It was pretty much the same match as last time. He chose bottom and I put myself in a bad position and he got a reversal,” he said. “I’ve been working leg riding the last few weeks in practice and it paid off.”
It was the second 1-0 win Reimers had won during the tournament. He captured a 1-0 victory over Elm Creek’s Carson Gruntorad in his quarterfinal match. He said he likes it that way.
“It’s more exciting that way,” he said.
Also in Class D, High Plains’ Dylan Soule dropped a 5-3 decision to Plainview’s Alizae Mejia.
Burwell’s Dawe gets family a championship
Thanks to Corey Dawe, a state title can now be added to the family name in Burwell.
After older brother Ryan lost in both of his final’s appearance and a year after he lost as well in his championship match, Corey broke through to win the 182-pound title.
The top-ranked Longhorn posted a 13-4 decision over No. 2 Daylan Russell of Alma. Corey said he owes his championship to his brother.
“It was motivation for me because of all that,” he said. “Ryan was there with me before I took the mat and he said ‘This is your time to shine.’ He has helped me so much during my career.”
Dawe went to work in the second period and scored seven points in the period to lead 11-2 and cruised from there.
Dawe fell to Friend’s Edwen Baptista 3-2 in the 182 final in last year’s match. He said the loss was motivation as well.
“I just said I can’t let this one slip away. This one feels very good,” he said.
