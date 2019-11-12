WOLBACH — In a game where Central Valley was on the wrong side of a lopsided turnover margin and freezing temperatures made it difficult for the Cougars to rely on their strong passing game, all that coach Jess Rother wanted was a chance.
Rother got it as Central Valley forced a punt and drove 47 yards to the Overton 20-yard line with 37 seconds to play, trailing by eight. However, a dramatic comeback wasn’t in the cards as Max Kuhlhanek’s interception at his own 8 with 31 seconds to play sealed the Eagles’ 22-14 victory over the No. 5-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Cougars Tuesday night in the Class D-2 state football playoff quarterfinals.
“That’s all we could hope for was a shot,” Rother said. “We got a good defensive stop and had a drive, but the ball just didn’t bounce our way.”
The interception was one of three for Overton (8-3) and the second of the day for Kuhlhanek. Central Valley (10-1) also lost a fumble on a punt return, setting up the Eagles’ first touchdown, and finished with a minus-4 turnover margin.
In addition to creating four turnovers, Overton limited Central Valley to 51 yards rushing and 213 total yards. The Cougars’ previous low scoring output this season was 36 points.
“It was just our defense, doing what we’ve done all year long,” Overton coach Paul Heusinkvelt said. “They listen and they play disciplined defense, which led to turnovers, which led to us winning the game.”
The Eagles also got a strong performance out of their ground-and-pound style offensive attack, running on 60 of 62 offensive snaps for 278 yards. Overton’s Ryan Lauby led the way, rushing 31 times for 148 yards and two TDs, and Elijah Heusinkvelt added 95 yards rushing on 13 attempts.
After converting Central Valley’s fumbled punt return into an 8-6 lead with 7:41 left in the second quarter on Lauby’s 1-yard plunge and Ryan Johnson’s 2-yard conversion run, Overton struck with a pair of big plays.
First, it was Heusinkvelt scoring on a 48-yard dash at the 5:13 mark and then Lauby gashed the Cougars on a 71-yard TD run, breaking several tackles along the way to give the Eagles a 22-6 lead with 45 seconds left before halftime.
“Other than that, we shut them out in the second half,” Rother said. “We played as hard as we could and I that’s all I told the kids: You play as hard as you can and you give everything you got and that’s all you can ask.
“I’m proud. It’s just that the ball didn’t bounce our way in a couple spots and in a playoff game like this with a couple of evenly matched teams, that’s the breaks of the game.”
Overton let the Cougars back into the contest early in the fourth quarter when a high snap sailed over the punter’s head, giving Central Valley possession at the Eagles’ 4. Two plays later, Ty Nekoliczak scored on a 4-yard TD run and added the two-point conversion run to cut his team’s deficit to 22-14 with 11:07 to play.
However, Overton responded with a 14-play drive that didn’t result in a score, but flipped the field and gave the ball back to Central Valley at its 13 with 5:03 remaining. Like the Cougars’ final drive, their next-to-last possession was also halted on an interception by Kuhlhanek — this time at the Eagles’ 30 with 2:25 to play.
Central Valley’s defense forced a three-and-out and the Cougars started their final drive at their own 13 with 1:12 left. Nekoliczak, who completed 14 of 22 attempts for 151 yards, connected on passes of 10 yards to Cameron Kelly and 17 yards to Morgan Behnk to help move his team to Overton’s 20 with 37 seconds left on the clock.
However, Nekoliczak’s next pass was picked off and the Eagles could celebrate. Overton advanced to face Pleasanton — a 34-24 winner over Twin Loup — in Monday’s semifinals.
“They just had a good scheme — they really did,” Rother said of Overton. “It was just as windy last week against Elwood and we scored 50, so they did a really good job.
“They’re just a good ballclub — well-coached.”
