U-Save falls to St. Paul
ST. PAUL — U-Save Pharmacy three-game winning came to a halt with a 2-1 loss to St. Paul Tuesday.
St. Paul scored two runs in the fourth inning, before the Grand Island seniors came back with a run in the top of the fifth. But U-Save couldn’t pull any closer as they committed three errors in the contest.
Jackson Hansen led the offense by going 2 for 2, while Beau Walker was 1 for 2 with a home run.
Caden Jerecke took the loss, pitching four innings and gave up four hits.
U-Save Pharmacy 000 01—1 3 3
St. Paul 000 2X—2 4 0
WP — Vogel. LP — Jerecke. 2B — US: Hansen. SP: Larson, Sack. HR — US: Walker.
Five Points Banks splits with Hastings
HASTINGS — The Grand Island Five Points Bank baseball team earned a split against Hastings Tuesday.
Hastings earned a 4-1 victory in the first game, while the Grand Island juniors posted a 5-1 win in a game that was halted because of weather.
In the first game, Hastings took a 2-0 first-inning lead and added a run in both the third and sixth innings to take control.
Cole Sweley was 3 for 4 with a double to lead the offense, while Eli Arends scored the lone run on a Tycen Nelson RBI single.
In the second game, Five Points scored four runs in the top of the first to take complete control.
Grand Island connected on 10 hits with three doubles. Carson Leiting led the way by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Drew Haith was 2 for 3 with a RBI. Cohen Evans, Kadne Kuusela and Kevin Ramos all had doubles.
Tycen Nelson earned the win by giving up three hits and striking out five batters for Five Points.
Five Points Bank 000 000 1—1 6 2
Hastings 201 001 X—4 3 2
WP—NA. LP—Ford. 2B — FPB: Sweley.
Five Points Bank 400 10—5 10 1
Hastings 100 0X—1 3 0
WP — Nelson. LP — NA. 2B — FPB: Evans, Kuusela, Ramos.
St. Paul defeat Dinsdale Automotive
ST. PAUL — Nine runs total in the third and fourth innings helped St. Paul defeat the Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team Tuesday.
The Grand Island juniors had five hits but committed four errors in the loss.
Hunter Jensen was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while Tegan Lemkau was 1 for 2 with a double for Dinsdale.
Dinsdale Automotive 020 000x—2 5 4
St. Paul 004 501—10 6 2
WP — NA. LP — Michalski. 2B — DA: Lemkau.
