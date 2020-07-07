Dinsdale Automotive snaps skid
SHELTON — Courtesy runner Sam Hilderbrand scored on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth inning to help Grand Island Dinsdale Automotive snap a five-game losing streak with a 2-1 extra-inning victory Tuesday at Shelton-Gibbon.
The Grand Island juniors opened the eighth inning with Ayden Beran and Ryan Michalski drawing back-to-back walks. With one out, Jack Kenna walked to load the bases and Hilderbrand, who was running for Beran, came home a wild pitch.
Leadoff batter Hunter Jensen was 2 of 4 at the plate to lead Dinsdale Automotive (4-10). Evan Kleint’s RBI single, scoring Jace Chrisman in the top of the fourth, pulled Grand Island into a 1-all tie.
Jensen was also solid on the mound, pitching the first six innings and allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out seven. Beran, who worked out of a one-out bases loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh inning, pitched a 1-2-3 eighth to earn the win in relief.
Matt Weisman had a standout performance for Shelton-Gibbon, going 2 for 4 at the plate with a run scored. The right-hander also started on the mound and pitched seven innings of one-run baseball, striking out nine, walking none and scattering five hits in a 100-pitch outing.
Dinsdale Automotive (4-10) 000 100 01—2 5 2
Shelton-Gibbon 001 000 00—1 6 0
W—Beran. L—Sell.
Shelton/Gibbon tops U-Save Pharmacy
SHELTON — The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team couldn’t get the key hits when they needed them.
The Grand Island seniors connected on nine hits against Shelton/Gibbon, but couldn’t get runs home during an 8-3 loss Tuesday.
Shelton/Gibbon, who had 12 hits in the game, led 3-1 after the second inning, only to see U-Save tie it up at 3-all in the top of the third. Shelton/Gibbon scored a run in the bottom of the inning to take control. They scored four more runs after the third inning.
Austin Asche led the Grand Island offense by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs, along with a double and a triple, while Michael Moreno was 2 for 3 with a double.
Ariel Hernandez took the loss for U-Save, giving up seven hits.
U-Save 012 000 0—3 9 1
Shelton/Gibbon 031 130 X—8 12 0
W—NA. L—Hernandez. 2B — USP: Aguilar, Asche, Moreno. 3B— USP: Asche.
