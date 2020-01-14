BOYS BASKETBALL
Shelton 37, Arcadia-Loup City 35
LOUP CITY — Shelton nipped Arcadia-Loup City Tuesday night.
Ry Cheney led the Bulldogs with 11 points, while Angel Lehn added 10.
Jadyn Scott paced the Rebels with a game-high 17 points in the loss.
Shelton (9-3) 7 8 14 8—37
Arcadia-Loup City (7-5) 8 10 8 9—35
SHELTON — Cheney 11, Wiehn 7, Ramos 2, Bombeck 2, Lauber 5, Lehn 10.
ARCADIA-LOUP CITY — Jones 3, Kosers 1, Kusek 11, Scott 17, Dethlefs 3.
Hastings 49, Aurora 44
HASTINGS — Class B, No. 2 Hastings outscored Aurora 16-8 in the final quarter to take the win.
Jacob Schroeder and Haggan Hilgendorf each led the Tigers with 14 points.
Nate Boerkircher put up 14 points to lead the Huskies.
Aurora (3-8) 17 6 13 8—44
Hastings (12-0) 11 10 12 16—49
AURORA — Moural 5, Herzberg 9, Bell 5, Boerkircher 14, Nachtigal 11.
HASTINGS — Creech 8, Schroeder 14, Cafferty 2, Hilgendorf 14, Boeve 9, Jacobus 2.
Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Centura 56
DONIPHAN — Keithen Stafford put up 30 points to help Doniphan-Trumbull defeat Centura.
Eli Wooden led Centura with 19 points in the loss.
Centura (7-4) 19 18 7 12—56
Doniphan-Trumbull (9-3) 21 15 12 16—64
CENTURA — Wooden 19, Noakes 17, Rasmussen 15, Trumler 5.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL — Sadd 14, Sterner 5, Shafer 3, Smith 1, Hendricks 4, Stock 2, Carpenter 5, Stafford 30.
Riverside 72, Burwell 45
BURWELL — Tredyn Prososki poured in 22 points to lead Riverside past Burwell.
Michael Berndt added 17 points for the Chargers, Keaton Carraher had 13 and Trent Carraher 11.
Carter Mann paced Burwell with 14 points.
Riverside (9-4) 16 16 18 22—72
Burwell (5-6) 10 8 16 11—45
RIVERSIDE — T. Prososki 22, Berndt 17, Trey Carraher 5, Trent Carraher 11, K. Carraher 13, Berger 2, VandWalle 2.
BURWELL — Critel 8, Williams 3, Hunt 3, Birch 9, Bode 6, Mann 14, Gebhardt 2.
Gibbon 49, Blue Hill 35
BLUE HILL — Chase Capek hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead Gibbon past Blue Hill.
Nathan Holcomb added 13 points for the Buffaloes.
Gibbon (11-4) 12 17 13 7—49
Blue Hill (4-7) 6 9 10 10—35
GIBBON — Capek 15, Holcomb 13, Pickel 5, Hyde 6, Willey 5, Onate 5.
BLUE HILL — Ockinga 8, Bonifas 4, Ceeman 7, Hubl 2, Schmidt 6, Karr 8.
Kenesaw 34, Giltner 33
GILTNER — Austin Petersen scored 11 points to lead Kenesaw past Giltner.
Kenesaw (5-6) 14 8 6 6—34
Giltner (2-9) 7 9 6 11—33
KENESAW — Kelley 2, Kennedy 5, Goldenstein 4, Katzberg 2, Peterson 11, Olson 2, Jensen 8.
GILTNER — NA.
Ravenna 52, Minden 33
RAVENNA — A 14-2 first quarter helped Ravenna defeat Minden Tuesday.
Markel Miigerl led the Bluejays with 19 points, while Trey Mieth added 15.
Minden (4-7) 2 10 8 13 —33
Ravenna (7-5) 14 9 16 13—52
MINDEN — Riley 15, Bates 3, Johsnon 2, Edgecombe 8, Harsin 5.
RAVENNA — Anderson 2, Jarzynka 4, Schirmer 5, Miigerl 19, Mieth 15, Lockhorn 5, Surratt 2.
St. Paul 62, Central City 31
CENTRAL CITY — St. Paul improved to 10-4 after defeating Central City Tuesday.
Eli Larsen led the Wildcats with 19 points.
Jackson McGinnis paced the Bison with nine points.
St. Paul (10-4) 16 17 15 14—62
Central City (5-8) 14 10 6 11—31
ST. PAUL — Wroblewski 2, Klinginsmith 5, Maddox 6, Wells 2, Birkby 8, Dugan 6, Poss 6, Larsen 19, Vogel 3, Pedersen 5.
CENTRAL CITY — Ohlman 4, Pfeifer 4, Twiss 8, Lenz 2, McGinnis 9, Blodgett 4.
Heartland 71, Superior 65
HENDERSON — Heartland outscored Supeior 36-27 in the second half to take the victory.
Jared Nunnenkamp paced the Huskies with 16 points, while Trev Peters and Kale Wetjen each chipped in 14.
Superior (2-9) 18 20 12 15—65
Heartland (7-3) 16 19 18 18—71
SUPERIOR — Gilbert 16, Healey 21, Miller 18, Blackstar 4, Whitmore 6.
HEARTLAND — Wetjen 14, Arbuck 10, Boehr 8, Regier 9, Peters 14, Nunnenkamp 16.
David City Aquinas 43, Twin River 41 OT
GENOA — David City Aquinas outscored Twin River 5-3 in overtime to get the win.
Ross Hebda led the Titans with 11 points.
David City Aquinas (6-7) 11 6 12 9 5—43
Twin River (8-5) 8 11 9 10 3—41
DAVID CITY AQUINAS — Thege 2, Cech 2, Smith 13, Lavicky 4, Davis 8, Chromy 8, Witter 2, Napier 4.
TWIN RIVER — Graham 9, Ramaekers 8, Buhl 3, Swantek 2, Frenzen 8, Hebda 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Centura 45
DONIPHAN — Despite being shut out in the first quarter, Doniphan-Trumbull managed to regroup and take a win over Centura.
The Cardinals used a 25-14 fourth quarter to help get the win.
Katie Roach led Doniphan-Trumbull with 15 points, while Maddie Smith added 13.
Taya Christensen and Morgan Semm each scored 11 points for the Centurions.
Centura (3-8) 0 13 13 25—51
Doniphan-Trumbull (7-5) 13 16 2 14—45
CENTURA — Semm 11, Perez 1, Fanta 7, Keilig 10, Christensen 11, Holcomb 5.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL — Shimmin 2, Roach 15, Brummund 8, Smith 13, Fitch 11, Johnson 2.
Palmer 35, High Plains 20
POLK — Palmer improved to 10-1 after defeating High Plains.
Allie Kunze and Marie Ortiz each led the Tigers with 10 points.
Brianna Wilshusen paced the Storm with eight points in the loss.
Palmer (10-1) 12 7 8 8—35
High Plains (3-6) 7 5 4 4—20
PALMER — C. Kunze 2, Menke 2, A. Kunze 10, Lurz 2, Shuea 1, Hillmer 6, Ortiz 10, Eonahey 2.
HIGH PLAINS — Bannister 7, Wilhusen 8, Majerus 4, Kalkwarf 1.
St. Paul 68, Central City 39
CENTRAL CITY — The Poppert sisters combined to score 36 points in Class C-1, No. 5 St. Paul’s win over Central City.
Olivia Poppert led the Wildcats with 19 points, while older sister Brooke chipped in 17. Paige Lukasiewicz also had 14 points for St. Paul.
Tanya Wagner led the Bison with 16 points in the loss.
St. Paul (12-2) 24 12 14 18—68
Central City (4-8) 14 10 11 4—36
ST. PAUL — O. Poppert 19, B. Poppert 17, Lukasiewicz 14, Jakubowski 2, Thede 2, Hirschman 5.
CENTRAL CITY — C. Erickson 3, Wagner 16, McGinnis 4, J. Erickson 10, Moser 6.
Nebraska Christian 59, Osceola 29
OSCEOLA — Molly Griess put up 15 points during Nebraska Christian’s win over Osceola.
Nebraska Christian (5-7) 17 15 13 14—59
Osceola (1-10) 4 4 7 14—29
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN — Sebek 10, Sh. McHargue 4, Si. McHargue 10, Flynn 6, Swanson 4, Griess 15, Davis 6, Siep 4.
OSCEOLA — Johnston 2, Boden 4, Thies 8, T. Boden 2, Carlson 4, Sunday 6, Kumts 1, Bryar 2.
Burwell 54, Riverside 16
BURWELL — Hannah Gurney scored 14 points to lead Burwell in a win over Riverside.
Carlie Helgoth and Anna Gideon added 13 points each for the Longhorns.
Riverside (0-13) 5 5 0 6—16
Burwell (5-6) 19 9 16 10—54
RIVERSIDE — Buechter 3, Fulton 1, Martinsen 7, Naughtin 5.
BURWELL — Jensen 4, Hughes 1, Owens 3, Helgoth 13, Gideon 13, Ostrom 2, Gurney 14, Marshall 2, Simpson 2.
Elba 44, Spalding Academy 29
SPALDING — Angel Mckoski put up a game-high 26 points during Elba’s win over Spalding Academy.
Laura Enrique added 12 points for the Bluejays.
Elba (5-5) 9 12 10 13—44
Spalding Academy (0-10) 9 2 6 12—29
ELBA — Wysocki 2, Mckoski 4, Enriquez 12, A. Mckoski 26.
SPALDING ACADEMY — NA
Ravenna 56, Minden 49
RAVENNA — A 23-7 first quarter helped Ravenna defeat Minden.
Ashlyn Fiddelke led the Bluejays with 19 points.
Minden (6-6) 7 12 12 18—49
Ravenna (9-4) 23 9 11 13—56
MINDEN — Rethus 9, Bienhoff 2, Beck 2, Hultquist 15, Rowse 17, Thatcher 4.
RAVENNA — McKeon 6, M. Fiddelke 6, Larsen 6, A. Fiddelke 19, Coutler 7, Hurt 6.
Giltner 50, Kenesaw 32
GILTNER — Macie Antle scored 15 points during Giltner’s win over Kenesaw.
Kenesaw (4-8) 4 7 11 10—32
Giltner (5-7) 11 16 14 9—50
KENESAW — NA.
GILTNER — Wilson 2, Watson 2, Thompson 3, Ballard 5, Hunnicut 7, Janzen 4, Antle 15.
David City Aquinas 45, Twin River 37
GENOA — Katie Paczosa led Twin River with 14 points during its loss to David City Aquinas Tuesday.
Marissa Morris chipped in 13 points for the Titans.
David City Aquinas (9-3) 18 9 5 3—45
Twin River (2-11) 5 16 7 9—37
DAVID CITY AQUINAS — Krenk 18, Coufal 6, Siraky 2, Thege 13, Jelinek 6.
TWIN RIVER — Morris 13, Paczosa 14, Strain 1, Rinkol 3, VanWinkle 3, Fehriger 3.
Superior 52, Heartland 24
HENDERSON — Kalynn Meyer put up 22 points to lead Class C-2, No. 9 Superior past Heartland.
Cassidy Siebert led the Huskies with 12 points in the loss.
Superior (10-2) 9 13 13 17—52
Heartland (5-6) 6 6 6 6—24
SUPERIOR — Blackburn 4, Kobza 4, Miller 4, Schakenberg 2, Hayes 5, S. Meyer 9, K. Meyer 22, McMeen 2.
HEARTLAND —Ohrt 7, Siebert 12, Wetjen 2, Kroeker 3.
Blue Hill 49, Gibbon 31
BLUE HILL — Samantha Walker scored 15 points during Gibbon’s loss to Blue Hill.
Gibbon (3-12) 8 3 6 14—31
Blue Hill (4-6) 12 9 14 14—49
GIBBON — Castaneda 5, Palmieri 1, Bently 3, Onate 3, Nunez 1, Bailey 2, Murillo 1, Walker 15.
BLUE HILL — Mackin 4, Drury 2, Bunner 2, K. Meyer 12, Kohmetscher 4, Menke 18, Faimon 1, A. Meyer 6.
