KEARNEY – Chalk that up as a quality win for the Tri-City Storm.
A pair of goals early in the third period on Friday allowed the Storm to top United States Hockey’s National Team Development Program 18-and-under team 4-2 at the Viaero Center.
North Dakota recruit Nick Portz finished off a 2-on-1 opportunity 3:08 into the final period to break a 1-1 deadlock for the go-ahead goal.
“Anytime you beat those guys it’s got to be a total team commitment,” Storm coach Anthony Noreen said. “I thought it was a little bit sloppy in the first (period). We fought through some penalty trouble.
“I thought the second and certainly the third, we were committed. It’s good to see us get the result. We’ve been committed a couple of times here at home and haven’t gotten the two points. It’s good to get the two tonight.”
Noreen liked the Storm’s energy entering the final period.
“We had a lot of jump,” he said. “You kind of felt it on the bench coming out for the third. Obviously, you get a power play and execute there and get an odd-man break. Again, you’re not going to get a lot of looks against these guys.”
Benji Eckerle kickstarted the 2-on-1 with a long pass from deep inside the Storm’s defensive zone to Matthew Knies at center ice.
That pass, along with a Team USA defenseman falling down, helped set up the 2-on-1 with Knies feeding the puck to Portz right in front of the crease to set up the open shot.
“Playing with Kniesy is unbelievable, so I just had to get to the net and knew that he’d find me,” Portz said. “That’s what he did.
“He made a great move and a heck of a pass. I think everyone in the building thought he was going to shoot. I give Kniesy the credit for that one.”
Mike Koster’s shot from the point was tipped 5-hole by 16-year-old Davis Burnside from in front of the crease 24 seconds into a power-play opportunity to put the Storm up 3-1 at 6:37.
Team USA pulled back within 3-2 on a goal from Jacob Truscott at 17:49 just as its goalie was being pulled for an extra attacker. But Eckerle sealed the win with an empty-netter off a Portz assist 46 seconds later.
“It was a really big momentum swing there after they made it 3-2 with plenty of time left for them to pull the goalie,” Noreen said of the empty-netter.
Portz said: “Honestly, I gave the puck to Ecksy and didn’t even realize the net was empty. But it worked out, and it was a good thing that it was.”
Joe Sharib made 14 saves for his first win with Tri-City.
“He did exactly what he’s supposed to do,” Noreen said. “He gave us a chance and made some really good saves. I’m really happy for him to get his first win against a quality opponent.”
Portz, who has three goals in 12 games, said the win is a great boost for the Storm (8-7-2-1).
“It’s huge for us,” he said. “USA has a really good team. We got two points and hopefully come back tomorrow and get two more. We’ve been on a streak where we win on Friday and don’t come back on Saturday, so hopefully we make sure we come back Saturday.
“We wanted it more, I think. We’ve really bought in, and coach Anthony has made sure that everybody has bought in.”
Tri-City improved to 4-2-1-0 in November, and Noreen said the team’s growth and development is showing.
“You don’t have to look much farther than the scoreboard,” he said. “We’re doing a much better job keeping teams outside and not giving up a whole lot.
“Obviously, this is a team that is tough to defend against, and we did a good job limiting their chances. They’re still going to get some. You’re going to have to defend against these guys, but we were committed to a lot of blocked shots.”
Storm Watch
The teams conclude their weekend series Saturday at 7:05 p.m. This is part of the second-longest home stand of the season for Tri-City, a series of three games that concludes Wednesday against Omaha. …Having scored the overtime game-winner last Saturday in Cedar Rapids, defenseman Cole McWard had two goals in a row for Tri-City after scoring the first tally of the game at 8:33 of the first period. … The U18 team is 5-2-0-0 in USHL play. The U17 team has played the remained of the games in Team USA’s schedule.
