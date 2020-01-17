YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Tri-City Storm opened its weekend road series against Youngstown with a 4-1 win over the Phantoms Friday at the Covelli Centre.
In the win, Tri-City got goals from Mitchell Miller (2), Colby Ambrosio, and Joe Berg. Todd Scott recorded 18 saves on 19 shots to pick up the win in net for the Storm.
Miller gave Tri-City an early lead less than two minutes into the game. Miller’s goal was netted at 1:35 of the first period and was assisted by Nick Portz. Minutes later, at 4:45 of the period, Youngstown tied the game on a goal from Jason Dobay. Tri-City outshot Youngstown 14-7 in the 1st period, and the game entered the second period in a 1-1 tie.
With less than three minutes to play in the second period, Colby Ambrosio gave Tri-City its 2nd lead of the game. Ambrosio’s team leading 20th goal of the year was assisted by Mitchell Miller and Chase McLane.
With 13 seconds left in the period, Miller scored his second goal of the night to increase the Storm’s lead to 3-1. Chase McLane and Cole McWard assisted on the goal. Tri-City outshot Youngstown 13-6 in the second period and carried a two-goal lead into the third period.
Berg scored the third period’s only goal to give Tri-City a 4-1 road win over Eastern Conference foe Youngstown. Berg’s goal was his fourth of the season and was assisted by Mike Koster. Todd Scott improved to 2-1-0-0 on the year in goal after stopping 18 of Youngstown’s 19 shots.
Tri-City returns to action at 6 p.m. Saturday in another road game against the Phantoms before returning home to host Fargo and Omaha next weekend.
Both home games at the Viaero Center will feature $10 Tickets, $2 Busch Light Cans, and $1 Soda Cans. Sunday’s game will feature a Family 4-Pack of 4 Tickets, 4 Drinks, and 4 Hot Dogs for $40. Sunday’s game will also give fans the change to meet their favorite Storm players as the team will host a post-game autograph session. Puck drop for tomorrow’s road game at the Covelli Centre is scheduled for 6:05p .m.
