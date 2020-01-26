KEARNEY – Taking a three-goal lead in the first period might seem like the obvious biggest reason why Tri-City extended its winning ways Sunday.
But coach Anthony Noreen instead points to the Storm’s lone goal in the second period.
Omaha had closed to within 3-1 on a rebound goal by Brian Silver at 11:40 of the period. It only took 24 seconds for Nick Portz to answer on the other end, and Tri-City earned its eighth win in its last 11 games with a 5-2 victory.
“That was probably the biggest goal of the game,” said Noreen of the goal by Portz. “They score and then we go right out the next shift and answer and get the momentum back on our bench. That was a key moment in the game, for sure.”
The Lancers (16-12-6-1) faced a huge deficit after Tri-City (19-14-3-2) went up 3-0 in the first period.
Benji Eckerle scored at 3:20 from in front of the net off a perfect tape-to-tape pass from Nick Capone from the left circle.
Then Carter Mazur added a speedy breakaway shorthanded goal at 5:16. That was the only goal scored by the special teams with both teams going 0-for-4 on the power play.
Colby Ambrosio converted from close range at 18:35 for his team-leading 21st goal of the season to cap off the big period.
“It was just getting the pucks deep,” said defenseman Mitchell Miller, who had assists on the first two goals and now has 12 points over his last six games. “The forwards were grinding down there and the ‘D’ were getting shots. Everybody was working together.”
Noreen said the Storm carried on its momentum from Saturday’s victory over Fargo.
“I think it was probably a continuation of last night,” he said. “I thought last night was a hard-working game. I thought we skated, I thought we got over the top of pucks and made them come at us with five guys. We were able to capitalize on a couple of opportunities.
“In Sunday games, that’s really key – getting out to a good start.”
The Lancers tried to make it interesting in the third period. Jack Randl cut the lead to 4-2 on an unassisted goal at 1:03.
Then after Kyle Aucoin was called for a holding penalty at 14:08, Omaha pulled goaltender Jakub Dobes to own a 6-on-4 advantage for the full two minutes.
Tri-City killed off the power play and clinched the win on an empty-netter at 17:20 by Jack Lagerstrom, his first USHL goal in his second game.
“It felt a little bit like last night,” Noreen said. “We were up a goal late last night, we get the four minute double minor and we have to kill it off. Obviously, tonight we’re going to kill a 6-on-4 for a full two minutes or it’s going to be a one-goal game.
“I thought (the penalty-kill unit) was really good. I thought our guys were going to do it. I thought our guys sold out. I thought they blocked shots and did what they needed to do to close it out.”
Miller said the Storm is building momentum with its recent success.
“I think the boys are rolling,” he said. “Everyone is getting closer as the season goes on, but I think (the winning stretch) is motivation for the rest of the season.”
Storm Watch
Tri-City goaltender Todd Scott made 28 saves to improve to 4-1-0-0. … Matthew Knies joined Mitchell as Storm players finishing with two assists. … Tri-City sits second in the Western Conference, but every other team in the division has at least two games in hand on the Storm. Third-place Fargo has five. … The Storm leads the season series with the Lancers 3-1-0-1 with five meetings remaining. The next one is Tri-City’s next home game on Feb. 21. … The Storm begins a four-game road swing at Sioux City Friday.
