Trainer Eric Nelson had never been to Fonner Park before this year.
But when one of his owners quit and owed Nelson some money, he was looking for some place to race those horses. The racing secretary at Delta Downs told him to check out Fonner Park.
“He told me to come here and I’m glad he did,” Nelson said. “I love it here.”
Although the wins have been hard to come by for Nelson — he only has one so far — he doesn’t regret bringing about a dozen horses to the Grand Island track.
“The people at the track, all around the city, just everything about it,” Nelson said. “For somebody that comes here and didn’t know anybody, between the racing officials, other trainers jockeys, agents, people in Walmart, the people in the feed store, they all just made me feel at home.
“It’s a pretty nice feeling when they make you feel like, man, I’ve been here all my life, which I haven’t.”
Nelson lives about a 20-minute drive from Louisiana Downs in Bossier City, Louisiana. That’s his home base, but he also races quite a bit at Delta Downs in Vinton, Louisiana.
Nelson arrived in Grand Island just a couple of days before the live meet started in February. He noticed something different right away.
The large crowds, particularly on Saturdays, was a pleasant surprise.
“It amazed me to actually see people in the stands,” Nelson said. “We don’t get that back home. People here are enthused to come to the races. It’s great. It just looks like people enjoy it here.”
Nelson said he thinks he fit in at Fonner better than an outsider would fit in at Delta Downs.
“The people at Delta are friendly, but the people here took to me quicker than the people down there will take to a stranger, an outsider, coming in,” Nelson said. “Outsiders usually don’t get treated well, and that’s not the case here.”
Nelson was born and raised in New Orleans. His step father was a trainer and he followed him into the business.
“This is all I’ve ever done,” Nelson said. “And it’s all I’ll ever do. I think I’ll plan on retiring two days before I die.
“I mean I don’t know anything else.”
Nelson has two daughters and five grandchildren back in Louisiana. He misses a lot of family activities because of his job, and sometimes takes some grief from his wife for that.
He’ll try and make up for his time away when he gets back home. After Fonner finishes up at the end of May, he’ll head to race at Louisiana Downs. He has 10 horses there now and three that were at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Those three are still at a farm outside of Hot Springs because they’re not allowing those horses into Louisiana Downs just yet.
“Hopefully I can get them all combined and get the stable back together again,” Nelson said.
Nelson said when 2021 rolls around, there’s a decent chance he’ll be back
in Grand Island for another Fonner Park live meet.
“The good Lord willing and the creek don’t rise, I’ll be there,” Nelson said. “I left a lot of money here this year so I’m gonna come back next year.”
Contraband wins Fonner feature
Jockey Jared Journet took Contraband wire-to-wire to win the Fonner Park feature race Monday.
Contraband, trained by Isai Gonzalez, won the four-furlong race for $5,000 claimers by 1 3/4ths lengths in 46.40.
Contraband paid $10.20. $4.20 and $2.80. College Party paid $4.20 and $2.80 for second and Langs Legend $2.60 for third.
It was the fourth career win in 15 starts for the 4-year-old Oklahoma-bred son of Mister Lucky Cat and Sierra Passion. It was worth $3,240 for owner Eimy Ros Sandoval and brought Contraband’s career earnings to $54,123.
Gonzalez and Journet also teamed up to win the first race with Friend of Dubai.
Hoofprints
— Jockey Scott Bethke went back-to-back with wins in the third and fourth races. Bethke won on Sleepy Turtle for trainer/father Troy Bethke in the third and on Sweet Cowgirl for trainer Bill Krause in the fourth.
— Trainer Robert Hoffman received the second “Clean Barn Award” presented weekly throughout the remainder of the meet. He will receive a $50 voucher to Mid Nebraska Feeds.
— Five correct in the Dinsdale Automotive Pick 5 Jackpot paid $3,510.55 for a 50-cent bet. The carryover to Tuesday is $37,577.
— The total all-sources handle on Monday was $3,076,481.
