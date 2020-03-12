LINCOLN – Gavin Lipovsky helped Class C-1 No. 2-rated Adams Central quickly establish that its third meeting of the season with No. 10 St. Paul wouldn’t be different from the others.
Lipovsky put up 13 of his 24 points in the first quarter to help the Patriots establish an early lead en route to a 65-42 victory Thursday in the opening round of the state tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
“We knew that they were going to come out hard and come out with a lot of intensity and energy,” Lipovsky said. “Getting out to that big lead at the start, I think we set the pace for the game and we kind of rode that.”
The senior guard hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, a couple from well behind arc. He was 3-for-5 on 3s in the first quarter while the Patriots overall were 3-for-20 the rest of the time.
“The shot chart’s not the same for everybody, so he gets to take some shots because he has credit in the bank that other guys probably don’t get to take,” Adams Central coach Zac Foster said. “When he makes them, it looks a lot better. He hit two or three of them that probably for anybody else in the gym is a bad shot. But we trust him, and he stepped up big in big moments this year.”
The Patriots’ 1-3-1 zone defense also gave the Wildcats fits. Adams Central forced 19 turnovers over the first three quarters while only committing four.
“The 1-3-1 helps us be aggressive,” Foster said. “I think you saw that early. We turned them over and got easy baskets, and it kind of snowballed for us. We were aggressive early from the start, and Gavin was huge from the start of the game. He played well and shot it well, and at the top of the 1-3-1 he’s tough.”
The Patriots (25-1) led 19-11 after the first quarter and 41-23 at the half to earn their third double-figure win over the Wildcats (19-8).
“The third time seeing them and they come out firing,” St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch said. “We talked defensively about what we were going to do, and they go and step back about five foot behind the line and Lipovsky hits three or four. It definitely breaks a little bit of wills doing that.”
Lipovsky said: “We played them two other times, obviously, and they knew what we did and we knew what they did. We just had to come out fast and strong, and that’s what we did. We got a couple steals and hit a couple shots and jumped out to a lead. We rode that lead to the end.”
Adams Central set a school record with its 25th victory and picked up only its second first-round win out of its 10 state tournament appearances. The other came in 2016 when the Patriots finished as the C-1 runner-up.
Foster said the team was just happy to play, even if the attendance was limited to immediate family members due to concerns with the coronavirus.
“We were just talking to our guys about how grateful we were that we got the opportunity to play because obviously a lot of people were talking about the negatives of the weekend, but we’re excited to have this opportunity,” Foster said. “We love this team and the team loves each other. We’re a true family and didn’t want it to end without being able to play.”
St. Paul, which was led by Andy Poss’ 17 points, made its first state tournament appearance since 1997.
“I thought the first time in 23 years definitely showed up today,” Reinsch said. “I thought you could definitely tell that we were pretty nervous and they have been down multiple times.
“I was proud of how our kids battled, but we just couldn’t get out of our own way at times.”
Andy Poss topped St. Paul with 17 points.
With only two seniors on the team, the Wildcats hope this state tournament appearance is a sign of things to come.
“We return so much next year, and we have really high goals,” Reinsch said. “Like we told the kids, when you have the goals that we have, just getting here is not the end goal for us. When we can return so many guys, next year we know what it takes to win here, we know what the experience will be like. It definitely gives us a stepping stone into what we want to accomplish next season.”
Adams Central, meanwhile, will turn its attention to No. 5 Ogallala, for Friday’s 9 a.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Indians edged No. 4 Kearney Catholic 65-62 in the quarterfinals.
