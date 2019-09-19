GIRLS GOLF
Islanders fifth at Norfolk Invite
NORFOLK — Grand Island senior High finished sixth in the Norfolk Invitational Thursday at the Norfolk Country Club.
The Islanders shot 375 for the day. Millard North won the team title at 346.
Lilly Zoellner led Grand Island with an 89. Paige Pehrson shot 93 followed by Haley Kenkel 94, Sam Hansen 99 and Sadie Pehrson 102.
Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Strickland was medalist with a 73.
Norfolk Invite
Team Scoring
Millard North 346, Papilllion-La Vista 348, Lincoln Southwest 357, Lincoln Pius 360, Kearney 367, Grand Island 375, Omaha Westside 378, Elkorn South 378, Omaha Marion 379, Lincoln East 387, Norfolk 404, Fremont 413, Millard West 416, Columbus 419, Papillion-La Vista South 417.
Northwest ties for sixth at Gothenburg
GOTHENBURG — Northwest tied for sixth at the Gothenburg Invitational.
The Vikings shot 432 to tie with Holdrege. North Platte won the team title at 322.
Lanie Fry led Northwest with a 101 for 24th. Avery Hermesch shot 105, Olivia Ottman 108, Bria Berrelez 117 and Hailey Schuster 121.
Gothenburg Invitational
Team Scoring
North Platte 322, Scottsbluff 342, Ogallala 351, Broken Bow 412, Cambridge 417, Holdrege 432, Northwest 432, Valentine 435, Minden 439, Lexington 446, Cozad 452, Gothenburg 456, McCook 475.
Medalists
1, Harley Hiltibrand, OGA, 73; 2, Baylee Steele, NP, 74; 3, Emily Kryzanowski, SCO, 77; 4, Karsen Morrison, NP, 79; 5, Maggie Lashley, NP, 83; 6, Anna Kelley, SCO, 85; 7, Emily Gustafson, HOL, 86; 8, Abbie Jones, NP, 86; 9, Carson Hauschild, SCO, 86; 10, Kaylee Wach, OGA, 88; 11, Maya Lashley, NP, 89; 12, Madison Jackson, BB, 94; 13, Lynzi Becker, COZ, 94; 14, Halle Shaddick, SCO, 94; Dani Nolde, OGA, 94.
VOLLEYBALL
No. 7 Northwest falls to No. 2 Waverly
WAVERLY — In a battle of rated teams in Class B, No. 2 Waverly was too much for No. 7 Northwest.
In the battle of the Vikings, Waverly posted a 25-15, 25-19, 25-10 victory over Northwest.
“Waverly is a very tough team. When they are in system they are very hard to defend. Our girls did a good job of scrambling and hustling after balls,” NW coach Lindsey Harders said.
Avery Palu paced the Vikings with eight kills, while Whitney Brown chipped in five and also had 15 digs and 12 assists. Ellie Apfel, Laruen Hauser and Riley McNelis all had four kills.
Grand Island falls to Kearney in five sets
KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team fell to Kearney 25-9, 21-25, 15-25, 25-10, 15-3 Thursday.
Anna McCoy and Emma Hilderbrand led the Islanders each led the Islanders with six kills, while Grace Johnson chipped in five. Tori Hale had 18 assists, while Katie Wemhoff led the defense with 12 digs.
