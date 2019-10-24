Burwell 41,
Ansley-Litchfield 14
BURWELL — Burwell downed Ansley-Litchfield to finish with a 6-2 record in the regular season.
Jase Williams had touchdown runs of 4, 1, 6 and 21 yards for the Longhorns. He finished the game with 166 yards on 26 carries.
Barak Burch hit Caleb Busch for a 28-yard scoring pass and Mason Plock from 50 yards out.
Hunter Arehart rushed for 66 yards on 15 carries for Ansley-Litchfield (1-7). Leyton Rohde had a 16-yard TD pass to Kolby Larson for Ansley-Litchfield.
Central Valley 53, Stewart 21
STEWART — Ty Nekoliczak threw three TD passes and had a 31-yard run for a touchdown to lead Central Valley past Stewart.
Nekoliczak hit Cameron Kelly from 17-yards out. Kelly also returned a kickoff 50 yards for a score.
Morgan Behnk scored on runs of 7 and 5 yards while Cage Landers caught a 31-yarder TD pass from Nekoliczak and Rico Martinez a 22-yarder.
Kyle Nekoliczak scored on a 28-yard pass from Carson Corman for Central Valley (8
Centura 15,
Broken Bow 6
CAIRO — Tyler Ruhl had 84 yards rushing, 124 passing and kicked two field goals in Centura’s win over Broken Bow.
Juan Perez had three receptions for 84 yards for the Centurions (6-3) and Trent Rasmussen had a touchdown catch.
Gothenburg 17, Ord 14
GOTHENBURG — Marc Ackerman kicked a 23-yard field goal in overtime to give Class C-1 No. 8 Gothenburg the win over No. 9 Ord.
Ord had tied the game at 14 on a 20-yard run by Zach Smith in the fourth quarter followed by a two-point conversion run by Tommy Stevens.
Kelen Meyer kicked field goals of 42 and 36 yards for the Chants.
Stevens had 110 yards on 19 carries while Smith added 102 yards on 20 for Ord (6-3).
