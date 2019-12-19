BOYS
RAVENNA — Matthew Weismann hit four 3-pointers in the second half as Gibbon held off Ravenna 39-38.
Weismann led the Buffaloes with 13 points while Nathan Holcomb had 11.
Markel Miigerl scored 13 points and Trey Mieth 12 for Ravenna.
Gibbon (4-1) 6 10 17 6—39
Ravenna (1-3) 7 13 8 10—38
GIBBON — Capek 6, Holcomb 11, Weismann 13, Willey 5, Onate 4.
RAVENNA — Anderson 1, Jarzynka 5, Schirmer 5, Miigerl 13, Mieth 12, Surratt 2.
Arcadia/LC 64, Amherst 46
LOUP CITY — Vincent Eurek scored 17 points and tied a school record with five 3-pointers as Arcadia/Loup City defeated Amherst.
Drew Lewandowski led the Rebels with 21 points.
Josh Eloe scored 12 points for Amherst.
Amherst (2-2) 4 13 12 17—46
Arcadia/LC (4-2) 18 8 19 19—64
AMHERST — Rohde 3, Josh Eloe 12, E. Eloe 4, Thomsen 7, Simmons 7, Espersen 5, Trampe 8.
ARCADIA — Eurek 17, Rogers 6, Kusek 6, Scott 9, Dethlefs 3, Lewandowski 21.
GIRLS
Gibbon 43, Ravenna 42
RAVENNA — Gibbon held on for a 43-42 win over Ravenna in a Lou-Platte Conference game.
Jade Bentley led the Buffaloes with 14 points while Yahyda Castaneda had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Ashlyn Fiddelke led Ravenna with eight points. Morgyn Fiddelke had 14 rebounds.
Gibbon (1-5) 19 9 10 7—43
Ravenna (2-3) 9 13 12 8—42
GIBBON — Gillming 2, Castanada 10, Palmieri 4, Bentley 14, Rockefeller 5, Christensen 2, Walker 6.
RAVENNA — Sklenar 3, McKeon 6, M. Fiddelke 8, Larsen 5, A. Fiddelke 4, Coulter 2, Hurt 2.
