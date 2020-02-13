GIRLS
Fast start helps Northwest defeat Boone Central/NG
ALBION — Class B, No. 7 Northwest started fast and didn’t let up.
The Vikings led 18-9 after the first quarter and didn’t look back in its 68-40 win over Boone Central/Newman Grove.
Whitney Brown led Northwest with 23 points, while Claire Caspersen chipped in 16. Lauren Hedlund led the Cardinals with 16 points.
Northwest had 10 different players score, which pleased Viking coach Russ Moerer.
“We came out fast and we’ve gotten a lot better at that,” he said. “Claire got going for us early and Whitney was scoring consistently. We got to play a lot of people and lot of them scored. That’s great especially with what we have coming up with Beatrice and districts next week.”
The Vikings host No. 3 Beatrice Friday night.
Northwest (17-5) 18 11 24 15—68
Boone Central/NG (9-13) 9 8 12 11—40
NORTHWEST—Brown 23, Julesgard 1, Paul 1, Caspersen 16, Hauser 8, Settles 10, Urbanski 3, Nelson 2, Mader 2, Esquivel 2.
BOONE CENTRAL/NG—Hedland 16, rest of scoring not made avaiable.
BOYS
Northwest grabs road victory over Cardinals
ALBION — Northwest led 22-10 after the first quarter en route to a 70-53 win over Boone Central Thursday.
The Vikings (13-8) increased the lead to 41-25 at the break.
Tyler Hageman led Northwest with 22 points. Parker Janky added 14.
Northwest (13-8) 22 19 20 9—70
Boone Central/NG (5-16) 10 15 22 6—53
NORTHWEST—Janky 14, Walford 7, Hartman 9, Hayes 5, Hageman 22, Brandt 8, Juengst 5.
BOONE CENTRAL—Korth 2, Hodges 7, Kramer 10, Thomsen 8, Christo 4, Bird 2, Young 9, Benes 11.
