BOYS BASKETBALL
Grand Island defeats Kearney to finish fifth in HAC
LINCOLN — Despite facing some adversity, Grand Island Senior High used a strong second half to overcome Kearney Thursday at Lincoln North Star.
The Islanders outscored the Bearcats 25-19 in taking a 53-49 win over the Bearcats to finish fifth in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln North Star.
GISH coach Jeremiah Slough said the Islanders handled adversity very well as Isaac Traudt fouled out early in the fourth quarter.
“That was a sign of adversity that our kids were able to overcome,” he said. “They continue to find ways to handle adversity and we were able to make enough tough plays down the stretch to find a way to win.”
Them Koang led Grand Island with 21 points, while Jayden Byabato added 16 in the victory.
Slough said he likes where the Islanders are at going into the second part of the season.
“We are continuing to get better,” Slough said. “We have a lot of things that we need to figure out on scheme-wise both offensively and defensively that can make us a little bit better. But the kids have taken care of the toughness and attitude and the role identification. If we can continue to be unselfish, we’ll continue to get better.”
Grand Island (5-4) 16 12 12 13—53
Kearney (4-4) 14 16 11 8—49
GRAND ISLAND — Gustafson 5, Francl 5, Byabato 16, Traudt 6, Koang 21.
KEARNEY — Bruce 11, Stroh 10, Pearson 4, Murray 2, Johnson 12, Jacobsen 10.
Ravenna 71, Riverside 59
RAVENNA — Trey Mieth helped Ravenna capture its home tournament Thursday.
Mieth put up 27 points as the Bluejays defeated Riverside. Jake Jarzynka chipped in 16 points and Kooper Schirmer had 12.
Trey Prososki led the Chargers with 25 points in the loss, while Trent Carraher added 12.
Riverside (6-3) 20 15 13 11—59
Ravenna (4-4) 17 23 15 16—71
RIVERSIDE — Prososki 25, Bernt 8, Trey Carraher 7, Tren. Carraher 12, K. Carraher 2, VanDewalle 2, Keehn 3.
RAVENNA —Anderson 6, Jarzynka 16, Schirmer 12, Miigerl 5, Mieth 27, Surrant 3, Betke 2.
Battle Creek 62, Twin River 31
BATTLE CREEK — Battle Creek used a 26-5 third quarter to help defeat Twin River Thursday.
Nolan Ramaekers, Chase Buhl and Ross Hebda all led the Titans with seven points in the loss.
Twin River (5-4) 7 10 5 9—31
Battle Creek (7-2) 13 12 26 11—62
TWIN RIVER — Jarecke 2, Graham 2, Ramaekers 7, Buhl 7, Swantek 2, Frenzen 2, Hebda 7, Engstrom 2.
BATTLE CREEK — Stueve 14, Frederick 9, Mettler 5, Bode 14, Heller 1, Oltmanns 2, Kraft 15, Meinke 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kearney 41, Grand Island 29
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team fell to Kearney 41-29 during the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Bearcats used a 15-7 fourth quarter to take control.
Kamdyn Barrientos led the Islanders with 11 points in the loss.
Grand Island (1-8) 6 7 9 7—29
Kearney 7 10 9 15—41
GRAND ISLAND — Maciejewski 1, Zuelow 5, Kelly 5, Reed 2, Hale 2, Chavez 3, Barrientos 11.
KEARNEY — Struebing 2, Wood 10, Garner 15, Rusehr 5, Province 2, Novacek 7.
Ravenna 44, Overton 31
RAVENNA — The Ravenna girls basketball team captured its home tournament with a win over Overton in the final Thursday.
Morgyn Fiddelke led the Bluejays with 14 points, while Callie Coulter added 10.
Overton (6-3) 6 9 8 8—31
Ravenna (5-4) 8 15 9 12—44
OVERTON — Meier 2, E. Luther 2, Barner 2, Ecklund 13, Fleischman 8, A. Luther 4.
RAVENNA — Sklenar 7, McKeon 2, M. Fiddelke 14, A. Fiddelke 2, Coulter 10, Hurt 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.