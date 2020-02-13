GIRLS
Wood River 54, Minden 49
MINDEN — After trailing 33-23 at the half, Wood River used a 16-1 third quarter during its win over Minden.
Boston Boucher led the Eagles with 22 points, while Hannah Paulk added 20.
Wood River (11-11) 13 10 16 15—54
Minden (8-13) 13 20 1 15—49
WOOD RIVER—Gideon 1, Paulk 4, Rauert 2, Boucher 22, Codner 5, Paulk 20.
MINDEN—NA.
Central City 33, Col. Lakeview 28
COLUMBUS — Taryn Wagner scored 15 points to lead Central City past Columbus Lakeview.
Gabrielle Moser chipped in 11 points
Central City (11-11) 7 4 9 13—33
Col. Lakeview (8-14) 8 14 2 4—28
CENTRAL CITY—Wagner 15, Sheets 3, Carroll 2, Erickson 2, Moser 11.
COL. LAKEVIEW—NA.
Neb. Christian 46, Palmer 36
CENTRAL CITY — Nebraska Christian used a 9-2 second quarter to take control in its win over Palmer.
Sidney McHargue led the Eagles with 12 points, while Taya Sebek added 11.
Gracie Hillmer paced the Tigers with 14 points.
Palmer (13-6) 10 2 13 11—36
Neb. Christian (12-8) 11 9 9 17—46
PALMER—C. Kunze 6, Menke 4, A. Kunze 8, Hillmer 14, Donahry 4.
NEB. CHRISTIAN—Sebek 11, Sh. McHargue 7, Si. McHargue 12, Griess 10, Davis 1, Siep 5.
Adams Central 52, Ravenna 24
HASTINGS — Adams Central led 11-0 after the first quarter and never looked back.
Bryn Lang paced the Patriots with 13 points, while Lauryn Scott chipped in 11.
Allyson Larsen had eight points to lead the Bluejays in the loss.
Ravenna (13-8) 0 11 4 9—24
Adams Central (13-10) 11 14 16 11—52
RAVENNA—Sklenar 3, Larsen 8, A. Fiddelke 7, Hurt 6.
ADAMS CENTRAL—Trausch 7, Stroh 2, Babcock 6, Lang 13, Goodon 5, L. Scott 11, C. Scott 2, Wellensiek 4, Dierks 2.
Central Valley 42, Twin Loup 31
GREELEY — Central Valley outscored Twin Loup 27-15 in the second half in its win Thursday.
Neleigh Poss paced the Cougars with 13 points.
Abi Lewis scored nine points for the Wolves.
Twin Loup (4-13) 10 6 5 10—31
Central Valley (8-14) 7 7 14 13—42
TWIN LOUP—Lewis 9, Vincent 3, Brown 1, Folkers 6, Ottun 4, Kit 3, Keith 1, Mauler 4.
CENTRAL VALLEY—Engel 6, Poss 13, Barr 3, Wadsworth 2, Wright 3, Wood 6, Barner 2, Wadas 2, Young 5.
Heartland 48, Osceola 27
HENDERSON — Odessa Ohrt had a game-high 21 points in Heartland’s victory over Osceola.
Kalea Wetjen added 14 points for the Huskies.
Trinity Boden led the Bulldogs with 11 points.
Osceola (3-17) 4 8 7 8—27
Heartland (9-10) 17 7 10 14—48
OSCEOLA—Johnson 4, Boden 2, Lemburg 1, T. Boden 11, Carlson 2, Sunday 5, Kumpf 2.
HEARTLAND—Ohrt 21, Wetjen 14, Johnson 2, L. Carr 5, T. Carr 1, Buller 3.
Silver Lake 56, Giltner 45
ROSELAND — Kaley Ballard led Giltner with 22 points during its loss to Class D-2, No. 9 Silver Lake.
Giltner (7-12) 10 10 12 13—45
Silver Lake (16-4) 4 13 19 20—56
GILTNER—Ballard 22, Hunnicutt 10, Janzen 6, Antle 5, Wiles 2
SILVER LAKE—NA.
Humphrey/Lindsay HF 66, Twin River 34
GENOA — Marissa Morris scored 16 points during Twin River’s loss to Class D-1, No. 6 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Humphrey/LHF (19-4) 25 15 16 10—66
Twin River (4-17) 13 5 13 3—34
HUMPHREY/LHF—Jurgens 1, P. Beller 6, H. Beller 2, Magsamen 8, Dahlberg 2, Swerzcek 6, Fraudendorfer 10, Veik 19, Schneider 12.
TWIN RIVER—Morris 16, Paczosa 8, Lemgurg 3, Swanson 2, VanWinkle 2, Fehringer 3.
BOYS
Adams Central 71, Ravenna 47
HASTINGS — Class C-1, No. 2 Adams Central improved to 20-1 on the year after defeating Ravenna.
Tyler Slechta had a team-high 15 points for the Patriots, while Lucas Bohlen added 12.
Ravenna (11-11) 12 7 16 12—47
Adams Central (20-1) 15 19 16 21—71
RAVENNA—NA.
ADAMS CENTRAL—Slechta 15, Bohlen 12, Niemeyer 4, Boelhower 8, Lancaster 5, Vonderfecht 1, Foster 11, Lipovsky 11, Lindblad 4.
Neb. Christian 41, Palmer 36
CENTRAL CITY — Seth Hower had 15 points during Nebraska Christian’s win over Palmer.
Elijah Boersen added 13 points for the Eagles.
Karsen Reimers scored 17 points for the Tigers in the loss.
Palmer (8-9) 4 9 14 9—36
Neb. Christian (7-14) 10 8 12 11—41
PALMER—M. Weller 2, Reimers 17, Caspersen 10, B. Weller 4, Guzman 3.
NEB. CHRISTIAN—Perdew 7, Faulk 2, Boersen 13, Langemeier 1, Nokelby 3, Hower 15.
Central Valley 64, Twin Loup 15
GREELEY — Central Valley hit 13 3-pointers during its victory over Twin Loup.
Carson Corman scored a game-high 14 points for the Cougars.
Rusty Oxford and Lathyn Collins each led the Wolves with four points.
Twin Loup (1-16) 2 5 2 6—15
Central Valley (14-8) 28 21 12 13—64
TWIN LOUP—Folkers 3, Oxford 4, Dockweiler 3, Collins 4, Reineke 1.
Central Valley—Kelly 4, Corman 14, Rother 2, T. Nekoliczak 7, K. Nekoliczak 8, Landers 6, Behnk 2, Wolf 6, Cadek 6, Benson 1, Cargill 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.