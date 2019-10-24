St. Paul Triangular
ST. PAUL — Class C-1, No. 1-rated St. Paul completed a perfect regular season at 30-0 with two wins Thursday.
The Wildcats (30-0) downed Gibbon 25-17, 25-7. Brooke Poppert had eight kills, Teegan Hansel five and Olivia Poppert 23 set assists.
St. Paul also defeated Wood River 25-7, 25-23. Brooke Poppert had 10 kills, Josie Jakubowski six, Paige Lukasiewicz 13 digs and Olivia Poppert 20 set assists.
Wood River defeated Gibbon 25-17, 25-22 in the other match.
High Plains wins own triangular
POLK — High Plains won two matches in its own triangular.
The Storm downed Nebraska Lutheran 25-19, 25-18 in the first match. Brooke Bannister led the way with nine kills while Brianna Wilshusen and Kenna Morris had four each.
High Plains (16-13) also defeated Osceola 22-25, 28-26, 25-14. Bannister had 12 kills, Wilshusen eight and Morris seven to lead the way.
Heartland def. Thayer Central
MILFORD — Heartland downed Thayer Central 25-22, 25-16 in an SNC Tournament match.
Cassidy Siebert had seven kills to lead the Huskies (14-12) while Rihanna Wilhelm, Gabrielle Siebert and Allison Kroeker had four each. Wilhelm added 12 set assists and 16 digs.
Aurora def. Holdrege
HOLDREGE - Gracee Pohlmann and Paxtyn Dummer had 11 kills each as Aurora downed Holdrege 25-22, 25-22, 25-15.
Raina Cattau had 20 set assists and Kasey Schuster 10 for the Huskies (17-15). Cassidy Knust had 15 digs and Emily Eirckson nine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.