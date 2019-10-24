St. Paul Triangular

ST. PAUL — Class C-1, No. 1-rated St. Paul completed a perfect regular season at 30-0 with two wins Thursday.

The Wildcats (30-0) downed Gibbon 25-17, 25-7. Brooke Poppert had eight kills, Teegan Hansel five and Olivia Poppert 23 set assists.

St. Paul also defeated Wood River 25-7, 25-23. Brooke Poppert had 10 kills, Josie Jakubowski six, Paige Lukasiewicz 13 digs and Olivia Poppert 20 set assists.

Wood River defeated Gibbon 25-17, 25-22 in the other match.

High Plains wins own triangular

POLK — High Plains won two matches in its own triangular.

The Storm downed Nebraska Lutheran 25-19, 25-18 in the first match. Brooke Bannister led the way with nine kills while Brianna Wilshusen and Kenna Morris had four each.

High Plains (16-13) also defeated Osceola 22-25, 28-26, 25-14. Bannister had 12 kills, Wilshusen eight and Morris seven to lead the way.

Heartland def. Thayer Central

MILFORD — Heartland downed Thayer Central 25-22, 25-16 in an SNC Tournament match.

Cassidy Siebert had seven kills to lead the Huskies (14-12) while Rihanna Wilhelm, Gabrielle Siebert and Allison Kroeker had four each. Wilhelm added 12 set assists and 16 digs.

Aurora def. Holdrege

HOLDREGE - Gracee Pohlmann and Paxtyn Dummer had 11 kills each as Aurora downed Holdrege 25-22, 25-22, 25-15.

Raina Cattau had 20 set assists and Kasey Schuster 10 for the Huskies (17-15). Cassidy Knust had 15 digs and Emily Eirckson nine.

