The city of Grand Island will be well represented at the state cross country meet Friday.
There will be three city teams, along with four other individual qualifiers, that will compete at the Kearney Country Club.
The Grand Island Senior High boys will be competing for the second straight season in Class A, while the Northwest boys earned a spot in Class B and the Grand Island Central Catholic girls qualified in Class D. It’s the first since 2005 that three city teams have qualified for the state cross country meet.
GISH coach Scott Hirchert said it’s a big deal for the three teams to be representing Grand Island in Kearney Friday.
“It’s good for the city of Grand Island,” he said. “I’m looking forward to see what the other teams and individuals can do in Kearney Friday.”
The Islanders qualified by finishing second in the Class A, District 3 Meet. Grand Island scored 50 points, just nine behind district champion Lincoln North Star.
Hirchert, a first-year coach, said there was a great chance the Islanders would get back to state and ran a great race during the district meet.
“The kids went to Lincoln and competed well and did enough for us to get second in the district,” Hirchert said. “We’re excited because it was a goal of theirs. This has been a great bunch of kids to work with this year. I probably wouldn’t trade this group for anyone.”
Grand Island returns five runners from last year’s team that finished ninth at the state meet. That includes Jacob Kosmicki, who finished sixth in last year’s race.
Erik Carrasco, Eder Garcia. Juan Garcia and Gage Long are the other returning runners from the state meet last year, while Jerome Noel Silva and Payton Sindelar will also be running at this year’s meet.
Hirchert said a goal for the Islanders is a top five finish as well as bringing home some medals.
“I think that’s capable, but we’ll have to run well,” he said. “It would be nice to bring back some hardware.”
The Northwest boys earned a berth after finishing second in the B-4 district meet in Ogallala. It’s the first appearance for the boys since 2009.
Northwest coach Joel Hope said it was a season-long goal for the Vikings to make the state meet.
“It’s great to see the boys work hard this year to achieve this goal,” Hope said.
John Campbell, Trevor Fisher, Caleb Harb, Colby Hayes, Caden Keller and A.J. Warner are the Viking runners competing Friday. Harb is the only Viking that has ran at the state cross country meet.
A key to Northwest’s success this season has been running in a pack throughout the race. That’s what they did Thursday in Ogallala as they scored 29 points. The Vikings had runners finish between fifth and 10th in the district meet.
“We knew we had to run the district meet just like we’ve ran all season long,” Hope said. “We ran up in the front at the start of the race and then worked from there. We’ll need to do the same thing at Kearney on Friday. If we can do that, I think we have a shot to be very successful, maybe a top five finish if we run well.”
The GICC girls made state after taking second in the D-2 meet in Hastings. Just like the Northwest boys, it had been a while for the Crusaders as they last qualified as a team since 2010.
“It’s been a while and it’s my first team as a coach, which is very exciting for the kids,” GICC coach Phou Monivong said.
GICC gained two runners who were out for other sports in years past who have helped them have success this year. Juniors Raegan Gellatly and Grace Herbek will complete their first cross country season at the state meet Friday.
Rylee Lonnemann, Caitlyn McCarraher, Julia Pilsl and Lidia Ramirez are the other state qualifiers.
Manivong said the Crusaders gained some confidence after finishing fourth in the Class D meet at the UNK Invite Sept. 30 at the Kearney Country Club.
“We get exposure to the course so the kids know what to expect, especially since the state meet is on that same course,” he said. “It’s also a motivational piece for the kids for districts to know what they need to do to get back on that course. The kids just seemed to run better after that race last month.”
Not to be outdone, Megan Freeman and Alexis Lilienthal qualified for the Northwest girls and will compete in the Class B girls race, while Jarit Mejia of GICC and Christian Wiegert of Heartland Lutheran earned state berths as well and will compete in the Class D girls race.
