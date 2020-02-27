By Marc Zavala
Starting the second half strong usually helps.
Just ask Class C-1, No. 2 Adams Central.
After leading St. Paul 23-21 at the half, the Patriots used an 8-0 run to help increase the lead. That forced the Wildcats to play catchup the rest of the way during a 56-42 Adams Central win in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 8 final Thursday at Grand Island Central Catholic.
AC coach Zac Foster said the start of the second half was huge for a number of reasons.
“St. Paul is very athletic and there’s a reason they won 18 games,” Foster said. “The longer they stayed in the game, the more confidence they would have gained. I thought (the second-half start) really put them on their heels and we reasserted ourselves.”
The defense carried Adams Central during that stretch.
The Patriots forced five turnovers, four that came on steals while converted two baskets in transition. St. Paul didn’t score until a Tommy Wroblewski 3-pointer with 3:34 left in the third quarter.
“When you are playing a team that has a chance to win it all like Adams Central does, you cannot have those moments like we did in the third quarter because they can extend it and open it up,” St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch said. “They forced a lot of live turnovers that led to points. That was a big stretch.”
Gavin Lipovsky scored one of the baskets for Adams Central during the second-half start. Foster said he provided a lift after cutting his head open following a hard fall in the first half and had to be taken out. Lipovsky scored seven of his 11 points in the second half.
“I think it was inspiring to see Gavin do what he did after hitting his head and that really lifted our kids,” Foster said. “I’m really proud of what he did. He hit his head hard and he’s going to need to get stitches.”
Wroblewski did all he could to keep the Wildcats in the game. He scored all eight of St. Paul’s points in the third quarter, while leading all scorers with 20 points.
Reinsch said he felt Wroblewski played a good game, but would have liked for him to have some help. Only four other players scored for the Wildcats with Logan Vogel having only 10.
“We just didn’t have that second scorer step up even though I felt we got some decent looks, but they just wouldn’t go in for us,” Reinsch said. “Having another scorer would have been big especially against a team that can score a lot of points.”
But Adams Central pulled away with Cam Foster scoring 10 of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, including going 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Going into the night, St. Paul was sitting in 12th in the NSAA wildcard point standings. The Wildcats are likely going to need some help if they want to play in a district final game next week.
“We’re hoping for some things to happen to have another shot and get another game in,” Reinsch said.
The win puts the Patriots, who led the NSAA wild-card standings going into the night, into a district final for a chance to get into the state tournament for the second-straight season. Foster said he’s happy to get the victory and see Adams Central have that opportunity.
“We’re happy with the outcome because it was a game that could have gone the other way,” he said. “A lot of things didn’t go our way tonight. But anything can happen at this time of year. We had some adversity tonight and the kids responded well.”
