DONIPHAN — Class C-2, No. 5 Sutton makes no bones about how they are going to play football each Friday night.
And, while the Mustangs used their notoriously powerful running game to take control of the game with Doniphan-Trumbull early, it was timely second half defense that sealed a 22-16 win over the Cardinals.
After the two undefeated teams battled to a 16-16 halftime tie, the Mustangs (5-0) used a 12-play, 61-yard drive that spanned 6:04 of game time over the third and fourth quarters to take the lead when Jackson Perrien scored from the 4 with 7:58 left in the game.
“We have been really on him about playing a four-quarter game,” Sutton coach Steve Ramer said of his workhorse back on Friday. “I think tonight he finally did that for us.”
Perrien finished with 185 yards on 41 carries.
The Cardinals got just one real chance to tie it on their next possession. When a holding penalty set them back, a fourth down pass from Griffin Hendricks to Ayden King was just short of a first down with 5:19 left in the game.
Sutton nearly ran the clock out, but D-T held on downs at their 14 with 33 seconds left and Hendricks -- with three passes -- was able to move the Cardinals to the Mustang 40, but his last pass with 1.7 seconds left was tipped at the line and fell to the turf.
“This is always such a good football game,” D-T coach Brent Breckner said afterwards. “We have been on the wrong end of it alot, but it is always good football. They do such a good job of controlling the football, they don’t punt it very often.”
D-T was turned away on downs three times in the second half, while forcing a fumble and interception on Sutton’s first two drive but still couldn’t capitalize. The Mustang defense held twice in their territory at the 21 and 39 yard line.
The first half saw Sutton pound the Cards to the turf before they bounced right back up to tied the game before half.
Mustang quarterback Cade Wiseman connected with Maury Bautista on fourth down for a 20-yard touchdown on Sutton’s first possession and then Perrien scored from the 2 for a 16-0 lead with 9:44 until halftime.
“We got off to a good start, but we tell the kids that momentum is given,” Ramer said. “And, we gave it to them. They played a good football game. That is a good ball club that we expect to see in the playoffs.”
D-T bounced back in a big way to tie the game.
Hendricks led a 10-play, 65-yard drive that he ended with a 5-yard run, then the Cardinals forced a punt. Just before half another 10-play drive ended when Hendricks connected with King for a 9-yard score that tied the game.
“I was really proud of how we responded (to being down),” Breckner said. “We talked about that all week is that you have to believe in yourself and believe in the things they could do. Our kids battled back and fought their way through it.
“They love playing together.”
Hendricks finished 17-for-28 passing for D-T (4-1) for 194 yards and he rushed for 24 yards on six carries. Keithen Stafford had 49 yards on 15 carries for the Cards and added four catches for 66 yards.
