A Heartland Hoops Classic regular comes back again this year.
Sunrise Christian Academy — located in Bel Aire, Kansas — returns for the fourth consecutive year and looks to improve on its 2-1 record in Grand Island.
Coach Luke Barnwell has become a big supporter of the annual event, helping spread the word and bringing in other national teams.
That’s the case again this year, where Barnwell helped organizer Tino Martinez set up Sunrise Christian’s 5 p.m. game on Saturday against Bishop Walsh from Cumberland, Maryland, with its coach Dan Prete.
“Dan really does a good job with their program,” Barnwell said. “I have seen Bishop Walsh a couple of times this year and they’re a very tough team that plays the game the right way. They will certainly be a challenge for us. Usually, you don’t like to compete against your friends, but I’m looking forward to this because Dan is such a good guy and you know it’s going to be a tough game.”
Sunrise Christian (18-3) is rated No. 9 in the nation by MaxPreps with four victories over top 25 teams.
“When you lose nine guys off of last year’s team, you think that it’s probably going to be a rebuilding season and we’re going to have some lessons to learn throughout the year, but give credit to our kids,” Barnwell said. “They have embraced what we’re about and what we’re trying to do. Obviously, our talent level is pretty high, but there’s still a lot of improvements we can make and a lot of room to grow.”
The Buffaloes are led by Kendall Brown (6-foot-7 junior forward), who is rated a five-star recruit and has offers from schools like Baylor, Creighton, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska and Maryland.
Zachary Clemence (6-10 junior forward) has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma and TCU, while Ty Berry (6-3 senior guard) is a Northwestern commit.
Bishop Walsh is a newcomer in its second season on the national scene, and not surprisingly has gone through some ups and downs.
“To be honest with you, I’m very pleased with our start to the season,” Prete said. “Our record doesn’t show it, but we’ve played such an incredible schedule already and losing a lot of those games by five or six points. I’m actually very happy, but as a coach, you’re never satisfied with a loss.
“The guys are doing great, they’re getting better every week and they’re starting to build some chemistry, so I’m expecting us to be pretty good down the stretch run of our season.”
Seton Hall recruit Dimingus Stevens (6-5 senior guard) leads the Spartans with 19.4 points per game. He went off for 29 points and nine 3-pointers in 13 minutes of play during a game earlier this season.
Prete said he is looking forward to playing in the Heartland Hoops Classic against Barnwell’s squad, but he knows it will be another stiff test for Bishop Walsh.
“It’s difficult to pick out what you need to stop because you don’t know what they’re going to do each night,” Prete said. “One night, they’re going to beat you from outside and the next night, they take it inside. Another game I watched, they transitioned incredibly well, so to me, the hardest part is you just don’t know what to prepare for because they do everything well.”
This is one of six games this season against top 10 opponents for the Spartans.
“I don’t know who made this schedule, but he might need to be fired,” Prete said with a laugh. “But honestly, I believe in competition for kids. I think it’s so good that not only do they learn from success, but more importantly, that they learn from failure. Because for the lucky ones, who get to play in college, it’s such a different game and you have to be able handle failure.”
Martinez said tickets will be available at the door throughout the day for the Heartland Hoops Classic and no one will be shut out.
