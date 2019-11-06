Last season, the St. Paul volleyball team finished third and brought home a trophy from the state volleyball tournament.
This season, the Wildcats want to go farther after falling in the state semifinals last year. They came up with the theme “One Step Farther” and want to finish their season in the state championship match.
St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said there are more reasons for the theme then just finishing in the state championship match this season as the Class C-1, No. 1 Wildcats prepare for their match with No. 5 Battle Creek at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln North Star.
“We have the end goal in mind of taking it one step farther in playing for a state championship, but it’s also more than that,” he said. “It’s also for individual skills in practice. We want to raise our game one step farther, we want our defense to get one more dig and our offense get one more kill.
“We use that theme regularly every day in practice and matches, just to push ourselves to be a little better in everything we can be. The girls have taken that to heart and it’s showing.”
That it has in a big way. After having one of their best seasons ever in 2018, St. Paul is having even better success as they are 33-0 on the season. Not only are the Wildcats undefeated is matches, they are also unbeaten in sets too at 79-0.
Koehn-Fairbanks, who is in his 13th year at St. Paul, said it’s unbelieviable to think what the Wildcats have done so far this season.
“Never did I think in all my years of coaching I would ever have an undefeated team in matches much less in sets. Volleyball is played at too high of a level in Nebraska to be that consistent,” he said. “There’s too many great teams out there. It’s not something any team can count on. It’s been remarkable what these girls have done this season.”
Balance has been the key to St. Paul’s success, and it’s not just in kills. The Wildcats are balanced in almost every category as they have four players with over 100 kills. Brooke Poppert and Josie Jakubowski lead the way with 265 and 262 kills, respectively, and four players have over 30 blocks, led by Teegan Hansel’s 51,
Five players have over 35 ace serves as both Jakubowski and Olivia Poppert have a team-high 46, and five players have over 150 digs led by Paige Lukasiewicz with 399.
“We’re just good in every rotation and good on offense and good on defense,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “We don’t have that one girl we can necessary rely on but we have a whole team of girls we can rely on. And we have different skills that we can rely on. If our hitting and blocking are a little bit off, we know our defense and serving can carry us and vice versa.”
But staying undefeated will not be an easy task. The C-1 field is loaded with talent that includes two-time defending champion Wahoo and No. 3 and defending runner-up Lincoln Lutheran among others. Individually, there are three players in the field that have over 500 kills, another one over 400 and a several more with over 300.
“I think maybe of all the classes, I don’t think there’s another class from 1-8 that is tougher than C-1,” he said. “There are a few with some great teams at the top but there are going to be some interesting first round matches in C-1.”
That will be the case when St. Paul faces a Battle Creek team that has two players with over 300 kills. Riley Seifert leads the way with 354 kills and 66 blocks, while Tria McLean has chipped in 325. The Bravettes also have two setters that have dished out over 400 assists with McLean also having 485, while Kaitlyn Pichop has dished out 450 assists.
Koehn-Fairbanks calls Battle Creek a very athletic team who has had success in other sports, namely track. Renee Brummels is a rightside player who won the triple jump last year, while Madaline Taake, another rightside player, claimed the long jump.
“They are filled with athletes from top to bottom on their roster,” he said. “They have different girls who won the long jump and triple jump. They have quick and athletic girls on their team. They have an outstanding setter who is also a great hitter (McLean). They also have experience because they were at state in C-2 last year.”
“For us to be successful this weekend, we’ll have to play at our highest level possible. It’s going to take that with all of the great teams that we will see.
“And we’ll have to take it one match at a time. We have to be focused on Battle Creek because we know it’s going to take a great effort just to get past them.”
