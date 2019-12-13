ST. PAUL — St. Paul’s girls team couldn’t keep up with Fillmore Central in a 49-36 loss to the Panthers Friday.
The scoring for Fillmore Central started two seconds into the game as Macy Scott took the tip-off in for a lay-up. From there the Panthers never relinquished the lead.
Fillmore Central head coach Shad Eberhardt said he was happy that the girls played very well in the first half, especially on defense.
“They did a good job flying around passes and looking to transition and it worked out in that first half,” he said.
The Panthers led at the half 31-10.
The third quarter they got ice cold scoring with only six total points to St. Paul’s 12. That’s when the Panther coach said he needed to tell his girls to relax.
“We needed to settle down offensively. We got a little loose throwing the ball around where it didn’t need to go.
“And defensively we a little out of how we were playing in the first half. I just wanted to kind of settle them down, and they kind of answered,” Eberhardt said.
Fillmore Central’s lead at the half was due in large part to the Theis sisters, senior Halle, and sophomore Lexi who poured in 13, and 12 respectively in the half.
Eberhardt says the sisters Theis held their rival sister duo Brooke and Olivia Poppert in check.
“Those girls (The Theis’s) are team first players,” said. “They will do anything to help us get the win, and tonight that meant guarding to the better players and they did a really nice job shutting them down and then contributing on the offensive end as well.”
St. Paul’s offense was shaky with both Popperts being held to a combined eight points.
Wildcat coach Rick Peters said his girls were playing flat in the first half. He also thought that his girls looked tired having played against Wood River the night before.
“They had all week to prepare for us, and we had a game last night so maybe that had a little bit to do with it. They just out hustled us in every aspect of the game.”
Peters added that Fillmore Central’s defense was the toughest they had faced all season.
Brooke Poppert did mange to find a groove scoring 14 of her 18 point in the second half. Nine of those coming from the free-throw line.
The St. Paul senior said her practice at the stripe paid off tonight.
“We usually shoot a lot of free throws in practice for about ten minutes at the end,” she said. “I usually stay after for another 20 minutes shooting free throws. I put a lot of time into it, it’s important.”
The younger Poppert, sophomore Oliva, was held to only seven points before fouling out of the game in the second half.
Not only was Brooke Poppert the leading scorer for the Wildcats, but the only one in double digits.
Fillmore Central’s Lexi Tice lead the Panthers with 18, six of those came in the second half.
Big sister Halle Theis scored only one point the entire second half. She did light up for three from downtown in the first half.
Fillmore Central 13 18 6 13—49
St. Paul 8 2 12 14—36
FILMORE CENTRAL — L. Tice 18, H. Tice 14, Nichols 7, Scott 6, Shaner 4, Schmidt 1.
ST. PAUL — B. Poppert 18, O. Poppert 7, Jakubowski 5, Kismocki 4.
BOYS
St. Paul 82, Fillmore Central 37
The boy’s game was a much different match up as St. Paul scored early and often. After leading by only 18-8 at the end of one quarter, the Wildcats outscored the Panthers 23-17.
At one point Fillmore Central got to within nine points right before the half.
The third quarter is when things got out of hand as St. Paul scored 21 points compared to F.C.’s eight. St. Paul scored another 21 in the fourth quarter and Fillmore Central’s scoring woes continued knocking in just four points.
St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch said after almost losing the lead at halftime, he told his guys to settle in and let the game come to them.
“We got out to a really great start, and we got up to a big lead and we got out of what we did the second quarter.”
He said he thinks they lost the groove due to many starters getting into foul trouble early.
“Andy Poss, Brenden Knapp, and Eli (Larson) all had two fouls, so we had to get out of our real aggressive style, and kind of save a couple guys from foul trouble in the second half.” he said.
By the fourth quarter, every varsity Wildcat player had gotten into play. Reinsch said that was the fun part.
“We had a lot of guys step up and really fall into their rolls.”
One of those players was Rylan Birkby who had 11 points off the bench. Nine of those via the three-pointer.
Jackson Seward added 10 points.
Fillmore Central coach Jordan High said he knew St. Paul would be good coming in. He said he was aware of their athletes.
“I was actually pretty proud of our guys and how they handled their athleticism in the first half,” he said.
A highlight for the Panthers was Garrett Nichols who led the team with 19 points.
“He kind of struggled the first two games for us so it was kind of nice to see him get some confidence back and score some big shot for us. I think that can be huge for us moving forward,” High said.
Fillmore Central 8 17 8 4—37
St. Paul 18 23 19 21—83
FILLMORE CENTRAL — Nichols 19, Morris 6, C. Tatro 5, B. Tatro 3, Lauby 1, Hiatt 1.
ST. PAUL — Birkby 11, Seward 10, Wroblewski 10, Larson 9, Wells 6, Petersen 6, Klingingsmith 6, Dugan 6, Vogel 5, Knapp 4, Poss 2, Maddox 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.