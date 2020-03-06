LINCOLN – With St. Paul’s defense wisely focusing on 6-foot-4 center Olivia Hollenbeck, Class C-1 No. 1-rated Lincoln Christian needed other players to step up in Friday’s state tournament semifinal.
The Crusaders had plenty of volunteers.
Six players combined to hit eight 3-pointers in the first half to help Lincoln Christian build up a 16-point halftime lead. The Crusaders then held off the No. 4 Wildcats to post a 68-59 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“Liv had an excellent game (Thursday) – 24 (points) and 10 (rebounds) – so we knew that they’re going to have to put a little bit of a focus on her inside and make other girls do some scoring,” Lincoln Christian coach Nick Orduna said. “We’ve seen that all year. At times we’ve struggled with that.
“It was really cool to see some girls step up especially on the perimeter and knock some shots down. That forced them to come out and give Liv the opportunity to do what she does inside.”
Lincoln Christian (23-3) went 8-for-16 from beyond the 3-point arc in the first half to go up 35-19 at the intermission.
“Definitely the first half is where they won the ballgame,” St. Paul coach Rick Peters said. “It didn’t matter what defense we tried in that first half, different players stepped up and hit the three. You’ve got to give them credit, they’re No. 1 for a reason, and they stepped up and hit some big shots in the first half.”
The shots didn’t fall as often in the second half (0-for-6 on 3s), and St. Paul used a 9-0 run to close within 41-35 with 2:30 left in the third quarter.
“I challenged the team at halftime and told them that good teams will fight back,” Peters said. “We did cut it to eight to 10, then we got a chance. They did just that. You’ve got to credit our girls as well.
“Once we got it to six or seven, we had a chance at a bucket that could have cut it closer. Hats off to our girls for battling.”
The Crusaders (23-3) went back up by 10 going in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats (24-3) kept battling back. Brooke Poppert’s 3-point play with 33.9 seconds left closed the gap to 64-59, but by then the other four St. Paul starters had fouled out.
Lincoln Christian’s 18-for-26 performance from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter was enough to close out the win.
“Sometimes you don’t want to pull it out like we did, but the bonus was in our favor and they had some girls in foul trouble,” Orduna said. “I thought we could work the clock a little bit and then knock some free throws down and separate. That’s what we were able to do.
“It’s always a gamble when you do that because if you miss those free throws and they come down and score, that lead can shrink pretty quick.”
Hollenbeck finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Barrett Power added 19 points, including three 3-pointers in the first half.
Poppert led St. Paul with 22 points and 11 rebounds, with 12 of her points coming in the fourth quarter. Amber Kosmicki chipped in 18 points and Olivia Poppert added 16.
St. Paul will play in Saturday’s 3 p.m. consolation game at Lincoln East against Adams Central, which fell to North Bend Central 39-31. The Wildcats defeated the Patriots 53-39 in the regular season.
“It’s a hard game to play,” Peters said. “A third- and fourth-place game usually isn’t the most fun. But we’re in the state tournament now. We’re going to enjoy it. I know they’ll come ready to play, and we’ll see what happens.”
