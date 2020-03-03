STROMSBURG — The wait of 23 years to the state basketball tournament is over for the St. Paul boys basketball team.
The unranked Wildcats held off a late charge by Class C-1 No. 3 North Bend in a 45-44 victory during the C1-4 district final to advance to the boys state basketball tournament for the first time since 1997 Tuesday at Cross County High School.
“Words can’t describe this,” St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch said. “The kids wanted so bad to get to Lincoln. They’ve worked so hard for this and I’ve told them at some point during the game that this is the moment you’ve been working towards all year long. They really rose to the occasion and finished it like a true champion does.”
Unlike its previous meeting where North Bend jumped out to a 42-23 halftime lead during a 72-55 Tiger win during the North Bend Holiday Tournament championship game in late December, it was St. Paul that delivered the first blow, thanks to Tommy Wrobleski.
The 6-2 junior scored 10 points that helped the Wildcats jump out to a 14-0 lead and eventually led 19-5 after the first quarter. The offense had only three turnovers and was 8 of 13 from the floor while the defense held North Bend to 1 of 9 shooting in the frame.
Wroblewski, who had 12 of his game-high 20 points in the opening quarter, said that start was huge.
“That start definitely got everyone going,” he said. “We needed to get right away and punch them in the mouth. That’s what we did.”
North Bend did come back to trail 29-21 at the break. Reinsch said he reminded the Wildcats of their game against Adams Central in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 8 final where they were down 23-21 before the Patriots scored the first eight points of the second half during a 56-42 loss last Thursday.
“I told the kids that you need to show me that you grew up in these three days,” Reinsch said. “We were in the same situation last Thursday where we played a great half and didn’t play great in the second half.”
The Tigers closed the gap to 37-34 after the third quarter.
After a Wroblewski free throw, he and Andy Poss scored on back-to-back possessions to put St. Paul back up 42-34 with 6:29 left to play.
North Bend wasn’t about ready to throw in the towel just yet.
The Tigers held St. Paul scoreless for the next 6:05 as they used an 8-0, capped by Cody Prohaska, to tie the game at 42-all with 30 seconds left.
But soon after that, Logan Vogel connected on a three-point play with 24.3 seconds left to give St. Paul the 45-42 lead.
“I just had to go at it hard and see what happens,” Vogel said. “I was just going up and they happened to get me and just finished the best I could.”
Reinsch said he was happy to see St. Paul respond right away after North Bend tied the game up.
“We’ve been in that situation and it hasn’t gone our way,” he said. “Hats off to Logan for making that play for us.”
But Austin Endorf scored right away with 20 seconds left and the Tigers called a timeout.
Wroblewski was fouled and missed a 1-and-1 free throw but happened to get two offensive rebounds and got fouled again to get into the double bonus. But he missed both free throws, which gave North Bend a chance.
But Endorf missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to start a wild celebration by the St. Paul players, coaches and their fans.
“We made it darn tight down the stretch but you don’t knock off a great team like North Bend without having some luck on your side,” Reinsch said. “We knew they were going to make a run because they are a great team.”
Jaxon Wietfeld led the Tigers with 16 points. North Bend coach John Baehr said he was proud of the comeback attempt but the first quarter was too much to overcome.
“This group has made a steady effort and they are a hard-working group,” he said. “It’s just unfortunate we got in such a big hole to start and the credit goes to St. Paul.”
St. Paul will join its girls team at the state tournament. Just like the boys, the girls ended a long-time drought as well, only 27 years.
“(Going to state) is unbelievable,” Wroblewski said. “Just like the girls, we ended a long drought as well. This is a good feeling. We can’t wait to play next week.”
