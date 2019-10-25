Class C-2, No. 1 St. Paul finished out the regular undefeated by beating Grand Island Central Catholic 57-17 Friday night.
Crusader coach Tim Dvorak said coming in they knew St. Paul was good, but they had a firm game plan.
“These guys went into this game with the attitude of tagging it and taking it to them,” Dvorak said.
And they did just that for the first quarter plus.
“For a quarter and a half, we showed them we weren’t afraid. We showed them we could play with them,” he said.
“Once again, we were kind of an enemy of our own devise with a few mistakes here and there that they took advantage of. That’s one of the things that makes St. Paul such a good team.”
After fumbling on their first possession St. Paul, forced GICC to punt the ball away.
With 3:43 left in the first quarter Trevor Dugan ran it in from 21-yards out. After completing the two-point conversion, the Wildcats were up 8-0.
Although St. Paul struck first, the Crusaders came out and quickly answered back on a 71-yard pass play from Russ Martinez to Issac Herbek. The PAT was good to make it 8-7 St. Paul at the end of the first quarter.
GICC scored again on their first possession on a Brayton Johnson one-yard T.D. run. The PAT was good and the underdog Crusaders found themselves leading 14-8.
That was the last time GICC would get any points until the four quarter.
St. Paul scored five times in the second quarter running away with the game from there on.
St. Paul coach Rusty Fuller said he was proud of his team for keeping their heads in the game.
“We knew they were going to be ready to play so we had to step up,” he said. “I was proud of our boys on how they reacted after giving up those two big plays and really we got things going in that second half.”
With 4:48 left Eli Larson found the end zone for his first time from a yard out as St Paul took a 15-14 lead.
Larson had 19 carries for 199 yards and three total touchdowns.
With just under 3:30 left in the half, Jackson Seward broke open a 62-yard run.
That was Seward’s only TD of the game, but he made two field goals, both over 30 yards.
Fuller said Seward is an under rated kicker.
“He’s one of those solid kickers people don’t talk about a whole lot but he’s going to be great, he’s going to play at the next level, at the NAIA level,” Fuller said. “He is just one of those hidden gems and I am glad he is on our team.”
Seward made a 41-yard field goal earlier in the season.
Larson scored again with 1:12 left in the half and St. Paul went to halftime leading 32-14.
The third quarter was more of the same for the Wildcats as they forced a Crusader fumble on their own 10-yard line.
Trevor Dugan ran it in from 10-yards out for his second touchdown for a 39-14 lead.
GICC just couldn’t stop the explosive Wildcats running game as both Seward and Larson each had one more T.D. in the quarter and St. Paul lead 50-14 to start the fourth quarter.
The Crusaders did get the ball moving and got into just enough field position to try for the field goal.
Enter Dietrick Stolz. He made it from 52 yards out to give GICC their first points since early in the second quarter and now trailed.
With 7:42 left in the game Wildcat QB Brenden Knapp got into the scoring action and broke through the middle of the pack and was off to the races for an 82-yard T.D.
Stolz added one more field goal from 35 yards out with time expiring not only in the game, but possibly on GICC’s season. They finish the regular season 4-5.
“I knew if we won this, we were going to playoffs, but I don’t know where we stand,” said Dvorak.
He said that even though the season might be over, he is proud of his team, and the effort they put in this season.
“I was extremely proud of our heart, the way we played throughout the game throughout the season.
“I have never once questioned these guys heart, effort or attitude.”
It should be noted that although Crusader QB Russ Martinez didn’t throw any T.D.’s he was 7 for 18 for 147 yards on the night.
The Wildcats are known as a rush heavy team and that is what they did again with close to 400 yards on the ground.
St. Paul finished out its perfect season 9-0, but Fuller told his players to go ahead and celebrate this one but once play-off pairings come out, then it’s back to work.
“We don’t know we got, but we got home field advantage and that’s the biggest thing to us,” he said.
