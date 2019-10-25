KEARNEY — A goal for the St. Paul boys cross country team was to put a banner in its gym.
The Wildcats accomplished that feat Friday at the Kearney Country Club.
St. Paul, led by Conner Wells’ eighth-place finish, came in third with 93 points in Class D at the state cross country meet.
It was the Wildcats’ highest finish ever at the state meet since they took fourth in Class C in 1993.
Axtell won the team title with 69 points, 11 better than Aquinas Catholic.
“If we finish in the top three, we get to put a banner in our gym so this is nice,” St. Paul coach Don Kleinsasser said. “We knew going in that top three was a possibility but we knew Axtell was going to be tough.”
Wells stayed in the top five for a majority of the race before falling back to eighth. He said a state medal wasn’t a possibility at the start of the season.
“I wasn’t expecting to get any kind of medal this year, especially from the state meet so this is nice,” Wells said.
Kleinsasser said confidence was gained after taking second at the UNK Invite last month.
“Conner fell down at the UNK Invite and didn’t finish that race,” Kleinsasser said. “Their motivation was for this meet.”
St. Paul edged Shelton by nine points. Ry Chaney led the Bulldogs with a sixth-place finish (17:23.42).
Centura’s Arndt, Ravenna’s Dethlefs surprised by finishes
Centura’s Jeremiah Arndt and Ravenna’s Kacey Dethlefs just wanted to get medals in the Class D races.
The two juniors didn’t expect the medals that they got.
They finished in the top five of their races. Arndt came in third (17:11.3) in the boys race, while Dethlefs was fourth (20:06.8) in the girls race.
Arndt said, “I was just looking for top 10 really. To actually get third is just amazing.”
Dethlefs said, “My coach (Tiffany Jacobson) told me going in that I was ranked 13th. My goal was to be in the top 10. I just kept on going during the race. I’m happy.”
And both put themselves in good positions right away as they stayed in the top five throughout their races.
Centura had another medalist in Caitlin States, who came in 12th (20:35.5).
DT’s Roach finishes career with third medal
Katie Roach had motivation entering the state cross country meet during her senior season.
The Doniphan-Trumbull senior didn’t run at state the previous because of an injury.
Roach finished her career in style after taking 11th at 20:34.7.
It was the third-career medal for Roach, who said not competing was not a good feeling.
“I didn’t even get to compete last year. I was here as a spectator,” Roach said. “So to come here and get a medal here was something I wanted to do. I wanted to prove to myself that I can get another medal.”
Roach said she wasn’t really sure what the injury was last year but knew it wasn’t feeling very good.
“I couldn’t even feel my ankle a few days after districts, which is probably where I hurt it,” Roach said. “It felt very weak. I couldn’t even walk the next day and running on it made it much worse.”
Fullerton’s Maxfield lets nerves out, finishes 5th
Being a freshman, Julianna Maxfield had some nerves in her first state meet.
The Fullerton freshman said she had some, but didn’t let them bother her too much as came in fifth (20:18.7) during the Class D girls race.
“There is always going to be nerves, especially at the state meet,” Maxfield said.
She said it got better as the race went on. She was around the top eight throughout most of the race before taking fifth.
“I always to try to stay near the top runners and if I do slow down, I know not too many people will pass me,” she said.
