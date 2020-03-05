LINCOLN – St. Paul’s first dream season in a long time continues.
The Class C-1, No. 4 Wildcats earned its chance to play on after Wahoo missed a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer during a 41-38 victory Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
St. Paul played in its first state tournament game since 1993 when the Wildcats captured the Class B state championship.
“This has been a dream season for these girls,” said coach Rick Peters, who was the boys coach when the Wildcats went to three-straight C-1 title games from 1995-97. “It’s been a blast and I’m glad we get to play on.”
Neither team was able to get much going in the first half. Both teams were a combined 11 of 41 from the floor.
A Kharissa Eddie 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Wahoo an 18-17 halftime lead.
That increased to 23-17 after a Kendal Brigham basket and a Toni Greenfield three-point play.
And with St. Paul sisters Brooke and Olivia Poppert struggling to get anything to go, the Wildcats needed someone to step up.
That someone turned out to be Amber Kosmicki. The 5-8 sophomore scored eight of her team-high 13 points in the third quarter, including two 3-pointers, one at the end of the frame, to give St. Paul a 28-26 lead.
“I was the open one. You just got to step up and hit those shots when they come off of you,” Kosmicki said. “I have some great teammates who gave me some great passes.”
Peters said Kosmicki is capable of making some 3-point shots.
“We tell her to shoot. When you don’t think she’s going to shoot, she’ll take one and she won’t take one when you think she’s going to,” Peters said. “That’s just her personality. She knows she can hit that shot. She’s willing to step up and take those shots.”
Wahoo coach Linda Walker gave credit to Kosmicki for hitting those 3s.
“We took a chance there and she stepped up and hit some big 3s for them,” she said. “We needed to come out on her more.”
Then an Olivia Poppert basket and two Brooke Poppert free throws gave the Wildcats a 32-26 lead.
But an Autumn Iversen three-point play and a Kendal Brigham 3-pointer tied the game at 32-all.
A Brooke Poppert free throw gave St. Paul 33-32 advantage.
The lead would change four times until Olivia Poppert’s two free throws and a basket gave St. Paul a 39-36 lead with 1:23 left to play.
Wahoo cut the deficit to 39-38 with two Iversen free throws. Then Lukasiewicz hit two free throws to increase St. Paul’s lead.
The Warriors had a chance but a Brigham 3-pointer was off the mark to give St. Paul the win.
Brooke Poppert chipped in 11 points with nine of those points coming from the free-throw line. Olivia Poppert had nine points with six coming in the final period.
Peters said he expected it to be a tough battle with the Warriors.
“You’re always going to get a battle when you play Wahoo, doesn’t matter if it’s boys or girls because of their tradition,” Peters said, talking of Wahoo’s 11 state championships in the boys. “We were ready for that and we knew it was going to be a dogfight. We missed some opportunities early on but were able to capitalize on a few things later on.”
Brigham, Wahoo’s lone senior, led the Warriors with a game-high 14 points.
“It was a good ball-game between two good teams,” Walker said. “We kept battling back, took the lead a few times and they took it back. Give St. Paul credit, they did enough to win the game. We had our opportunities but the ball just wouldn’t go in for us. ”
St. Paul will take on top-ranked Lincoln Christian at 9 a.m. Friday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Crusaders advanced with a 55-34 win over Malcolm. Olivia Hollenbeck led Christian with 24 points.
Peters said the Wildcats will have to deal with the Crusaders’ size as they have four players that are over 6-0, including the 6-4 Hollenbeck. Olivia Poppert at 6-0 is St. Paul’s tallest player, while Brooke is 5-11.
“Their size is going to be tremendous,” Peters said. “We’ll have to get after it a little bit and develop a good game-plan against their size. We do have some size to match up with them a little bit.
“But I know the girls will be ready to compete tomorrow.”
