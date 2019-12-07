Phil Bader was impressed with what he saw.
Humphrey St. Francis showed the Heartland Lutheran coach why the Flyers are ranked No. 1 in Class D-2.
St. Francis used its size and athleticism to gain an early advantage and never letting up during a 75-25 victory over the Red Hornets.
The Flyers’ defense forced 35 turnovers and had seven players cause a steal, while the offense three players score double figures, made eight 3-pointers and turned the ball over 10 times.
“They are No. 1 for a reason,” Bader said. “That’s a good basketball team we just played. They do everything well and don’t make many mistakes. They are just a physical team.”
St. Francis jumped to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Heartland Lutheran got on the board on a Mason Weaver basket with 3:07 left in the first quarter. That was only the second attempt the Red Hornets in the quarter.
Trailing 37-8 at the half, Heartland Lutheran didn’t back down. The Red Hornets scored 15 points in the third quarter. Justus Bader scored seven of his team-high 11 points on 3 for 3 shooting in the quarter, while Josh Rathjen had eight of his 10 points.
“I thought we did some good things at times, especially in the third quarter,” coach Bader said. “They didn’t back away. We competed and that’s what we want to see out of our kids. I’m disappointed we got beat by that much but I was not disappointed in the effort because we were trying.”
Justin Leifeld led the Flyers with 17 points, while Dylan Wemhoff added 13 and Tanner Pfeifer had 10 points.
Coach Bader said he would be very surprised with St. Francis, who just captured the Class D-2 state championship in football last week, isn’t competing for the title in March.
“That would be a shock if they aren’t there at the end of the year,” he said. “We haven’t seen everybody obviously but when you talk about D-2 basketball teams, they don’t look like a D-2 team.”
The Red Hornets take on Nebraska Christian in Central City Saturday.
HSF 75, Heartland Lutheran 25
ST. FRANCIS (2-0)
T. Wemhoff 0-4 0-0 0, Froney 3-8 0-0 7, Lubischer 2-3 0-0 6, J. Leifeld 6-11 1-2 17, Tr. Pfeifer 3-6 0-0 7, Ta. Pfeifer 5-8 0-2 10, Foltz 4-6 0-0 8, D. Wemhoff 6-7 1-2 13, Classen 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 32-59 2-6 75.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (1-1)
Oman 0-3 1-2 1, Wiegert 0-4 0-0 0, Bader 4-5 2-4 11, Weaver 1-1 0-0 2, Rathjen 3-7 4-6 10, Nyanok 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 8-20 8-13 25.
St. Francis 17 20 20 18—75
Heartland Lutheran 2 6 15 2—25
3-pointers — HSF: 8-15 (J. Leifeld 4-6, Forney 2-5, T. Wemhoff 0-1, Lubischer 2-3). LH: 1-8 (Bader 1-2, Wiegert 0-3, Oman 0-3). Rebounds — HSF 28 (Pfeifer 5). HL: 18 (Rathjen 7). Turnovers — HSF: 10. HL: 35. Fouled out — none.
GIRLS
Humphrey SF 66, Heartland Lutheran 10
Allison Weidner showed Heartland Lutheran why she’s committing to Nebraska.
The 5-9 junior led all scorers with 28 points on 14 of 15 shooting, had eight steals and eight rebounds to lead the Class D-2, No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis to a 66-10 win over the Red Hornets.
“She’s not only the best player in D-2 but I would probably go past D-1,” HL coach Brad Bills said. “I don’t see much A or B, but I think she can step onto any court and compete very well with the best of them.”
St. Francis jumped out to a 29-1 first quarter lead and led 44-4 before the Red Hornets got their first field goal on a Abigail Niemeier putback in the second quarter.
The Flyer defense forced 36 turnovers and had 23 steals, converting most of them into layups. The offense was 30 of 52 from the floor. Alissa Kosch added 10 points.
Bills said he was impressed with St. Francis.
“I wish I wasn’t coaching against them so I can just sit back and watch them,” Bills said. “They are just incredibly fast and athletic. They handle the ball so well. They are very good. They should have a great year.”
Carli Maier led the Red Hornets with four points, while Madelyn Graham added three. Despite the lopsided loss, Bills said he felt Heartland Lutheran competed well.
“The kids never quit,” Bills said. “We were trying things but we were putting the ball where it probably shouldn’t have been. But at least they were looking on offense and we never quit on defense. It was a tough situation for us to be in but we still competed.”
The Red Hornets take on Nebraska Christian in Central City Saturday.
HSF 66, Heartland Lutheran 10
ST. FRANCIS (2-0)
Weidner 14-15 0-3 28, Hastreiter 2-5 0-0 5, Wessel 3-7 1-2 7, Podliska 0-1 0-0 0, Eisenmenger 0-3 0-0 0, Sjuts 1-2 1-2 3, Baumgart 2-3 0-0 4, Pfeifer 1-4 1-1 3, Stricklin 1-2 0-4 2, A. Kosch 4-4 1-2 10, Jarosz 1-4 0-2 2, L. Kosch 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 30-52 5-16 66.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN (1-1)
Niemeier 1-5 0-0 2, Bexten 0-4 0-0 0, Graham 1-2 1-2 3, VanBibber 0-4 0-0 0, Maier 0-2 4-10 4, Zehender 0-5 1-2 1, Saddler 0-3 0-2 0. Totals: 2-25 6-16 10.
St. Francis 29 15 16 6—66
Heartland Lutheran 1 7 0 2—10
3-pointers — HSF: 2-5 (A. Kosch 1-1, Hastreiter 1-3, Baumgart 0-1). HL: 0-6 (VanBibber 0-2, Bexten 0-1, Saddler 0-1, Zehender 0-1, Niemeier 0-1). Rebounds — HSF: 35 (Weidner 8), HL: 25 (Maier 9). Turnovers: HSF 10, HL 36. Fouled out — Maier.
