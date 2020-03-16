The warming weather indicates it’s time to go fishing. While last spring’s flooding certainly impacted some area bodies of water, the fishing outlook still looks promising this spring.
Here’s a look at some top spots by species, starting from smallest to largest.
Bluegills are a great introductory fish for kids and newcomers, and they can be found in just about any body of water in our state, from small farm ponds to large reservoirs.
Small to medium-sized reservoirs where Nebraska anglers can expect to find bluegills eight inches or larger in 2020 include Olive Creek, Maple Creek, Burchard, Kramper, and Hedgefield.
Top Sandhills lakes for big bluegills include Swan and West Long. Of course, I-80 pit lakes, like Coot Shallows, are always a good bet for quality sunfish fishing, too.
Sherman again tops the list for a chance at trophy crappies over ten inches, followed by Branched Oak, Whitney, Wildwood, and Wehrspann reservoirs. Anglers should also keep an eye on Red Willow, since the crappie population is expected to grow in the coming years.
Hackberry, Dewey, and Home Valley lakes in the Sandhills will all be good bets for big black crappie this year. Dewey, along with West Long, Duck, Crane, and Clear lakes should also be good for yellow perch.
The best white bass reservoirs this spring will again include Calamus, Sherman, and Davis Creek, as well as Red Willow, Sutherland, and Swanson. Good smallmouth bass numbers can be found in War Axe, Johnson, and McConaughy, plus the Missouri River in the northeast corner of the state.
Largemouth bass are widely distributed across the state, but often lakes with high numbers have smaller fish, while lakes with lower densities have a better chance of producing bigger bass of 15-inches or more.
Some good largemouth spots include Burchard, Ravenna, Rat and Beaver, Swan, Timber Point, Wanahoo, West Long, and Wildwood. Private ponds also produce some of the state’s best bass fishing, provided you can get permission.
Top walleye waters include Box Butte, Johnson, Maloney, Merritt, and Winters Creek. Other good options for ‘eyes include Elwood, Minatare, McConaughy, and Swanson reservoirs.
For northern pike, go north to the Sandhills, specifically Dewey and Hackberry lakes on the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge. Box Butte Reservoir in the Panhandle is also a great place for pike.
Finally, there are the catfish. Try Branched Oak, Big Alkali, Enders, Sutherland, Wagon Train, and Wildwood, to name a few lakes, for big channel cats. (Wildwood is catch-and-release.) The Elkhorn, Missouri, Niobrara, and Platte rivers are also good catfish fisheries.
For flatheads, look to the Missouri again, as well as Branched Oak, Harlan, and Sherman reservoirs. (Branched Oak is catch-and-release.) The Tri-County canal system also produces some real lunkers.
Blue cats can be found in Branched Oak, Swanson, Medicine Creek, and Pawnee reservoirs. However, the biggest blues – some weighing triple digits – are usually caught from the Missouri River in southeast Nebraska.
Whatever species you choose to pursue, it’s time to get out and go fishing.
Jarrod Spilger writes the outdoors for The Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.