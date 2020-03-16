outdoors1

Nice fish like this black crappie await Nebraska anglers this spring. (For The Independent/Jarrod Spilger)

The warming weather indicates it’s time to go fishing. While last spring’s flooding certainly impacted some area bodies of water, the fishing outlook still looks promising this spring.

Here’s a look at some top spots by species, starting from smallest to largest.

Bluegills are a great introductory fish for kids and newcomers, and they can be found in just about any body of water in our state, from small farm ponds to large reservoirs.

Small to medium-sized reservoirs where Nebraska anglers can expect to find bluegills eight inches or larger in 2020 include Olive Creek, Maple Creek, Burchard, Kramper, and Hedgefield.

Top Sandhills lakes for big bluegills include Swan and West Long. Of course, I-80 pit lakes, like Coot Shallows, are always a good bet for quality sunfish fishing, too.

Sherman again tops the list for a chance at trophy crappies over ten inches, followed by Branched Oak, Whitney, Wildwood, and Wehrspann reservoirs. Anglers should also keep an eye on Red Willow, since the crappie population is expected to grow in the coming years.

Hackberry, Dewey, and Home Valley lakes in the Sandhills will all be good bets for big black crappie this year. Dewey, along with West Long, Duck, Crane, and Clear lakes should also be good for yellow perch.

The best white bass reservoirs this spring will again include Calamus, Sherman, and Davis Creek, as well as Red Willow, Sutherland, and Swanson. Good smallmouth bass numbers can be found in War Axe, Johnson, and McConaughy, plus the Missouri River in the northeast corner of the state.

Largemouth bass are widely distributed across the state, but often lakes with high numbers have smaller fish, while lakes with lower densities have a better chance of producing bigger bass of 15-inches or more.

Some good largemouth spots include Burchard, Ravenna, Rat and Beaver, Swan, Timber Point, Wanahoo, West Long, and Wildwood. Private ponds also produce some of the state’s best bass fishing, provided you can get permission.

Top walleye waters include Box Butte, Johnson, Maloney, Merritt, and Winters Creek. Other good options for ‘eyes include Elwood, Minatare, McConaughy, and Swanson reservoirs.

For northern pike, go north to the Sandhills, specifically Dewey and Hackberry lakes on the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge. Box Butte Reservoir in the Panhandle is also a great place for pike.

Finally, there are the catfish. Try Branched Oak, Big Alkali, Enders, Sutherland, Wagon Train, and Wildwood, to name a few lakes, for big channel cats. (Wildwood is catch-and-release.) The Elkhorn, Missouri, Niobrara, and Platte rivers are also good catfish fisheries.

For flatheads, look to the Missouri again, as well as Branched Oak, Harlan, and Sherman reservoirs. (Branched Oak is catch-and-release.) The Tri-County canal system also produces some real lunkers.

Blue cats can be found in Branched Oak, Swanson, Medicine Creek, and Pawnee reservoirs. However, the biggest blues – some weighing triple digits – are usually caught from the Missouri River in southeast Nebraska.

Whatever species you choose to pursue, it’s time to get out and go fishing.

Jarrod Spilger writes the outdoors for The Independent.

