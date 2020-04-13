With the adult firearm turkey season beginning this Saturday, now is the time to start gathering all that turkey gear together.
Or maybe it’s time to start gathering some new turkey gear. Each spring sees an influx of new equipment for gobbler chasers. Here are some of this season’s top picks.
I prefer a slate call for tricking old toms, but I also like a glass surface for added volume. Quaker Boy offers the perfect solution with its new Twin Tilt variable depth pot call which has both slate and glass surfaces contained in one unit.
The slate half produces realistic, mellow sounds, while the glass half creates ringing, high-pitched sounds for long-distance calling. A Wildwood Ash striker is included. This versatile call will be in my vest this spring.
Bass Pro Shops’ Red Head line of turkey calls have really impressed me the more I’ve used them. Within that line is the Ozark Bottoms Collection of premium mouth calls.
These three-reed calls feature a latex reed in a variety of cuts, including the V-Cut, Cutter and Bat Cut, over two prophylactic reeds. The V-Cut has an incredible amount of rasp, while the Cutter produces loud, clear tones with a hint of rasp.
The Bat Cut creates the clearest sounds but takes a little more wind to operate. All three-reed calls typically require more air pressure to operate and a longer break-in period than a double reed call, but once they’re broken in the result is highly realistic.
On the high-end is Zink’s handcrafted Wicked Series box call. It combines poplar and extremely dense bloodwood to create natural turkey sounds with a raspy low tone.
Zink’s Avian X decoy line offers the new HDR (Heavy-Duty Realism) Hen. This life-size, full-body decoy comes with two removable heads — one in a lowered, resting position and one in a raised, active posture — to meet changing hunting needs. It complements Zink’s dual-head HDR Jake introduced last year.
Primos’ new Photoform decoys, available in both hen and jake, apply actual imagery of turkeys to 3D molded foam. The result is lightweight decoys that are easy to pack in and out of the woods.
A good seat is essential to staying motionless and hidden in the turkey woods. One of my favorites is Hunter’s Specialties’ Strut Seat.
Unfortunately, my old Strut Seat broke last spring. In retrospect, it was over 10 years old, so it had seen quite a few seasons. I went out the next day and bought another Strut Seat at Dick’s Sporting Goods, so I’m good to go this season.
There are a lot of turkey chokes out there, but I’m convinced one of the better ones is Cabela’s new BlackMaxx turkey choke tube. Installed in a Franchi Affinity Elite, it produced excellent patterns even with plain lead turkey loads.
Besides lead, the BlackMaxx is also safe for use with plated lead, Hevi-Shot and other turkey loads. An incredible 16 linear ports help reduce recoil while improving patterns. Best of all, it’s one of the more affordable turkey tubes on the market.
Hevi-Shot’s new load this year is Hevi-18. This tungsten super shot (TSS) turkey load uses even denser shot than traditional Hevi-Shot loads. The result is increased long-range lethality with smaller-sized pellets.
Hevi-Shot claims its unique, spherical buffer reduces pellet friction and helps create incredibly tight patterns. Shooting Hevi-18 at targets seemed to confirm that.
The 3-inch 12-gauge load with 2-ounces of number seven shot produced one of the tightest, center-dense patterns I’ve ever seen. At 40 yards, it placed an incredible 128 pellets in the head/neck area of a turkey target and an amazing 254 pellets in a 10-inch circle.
Considering the benchmark is 100 pellets in a 10-inch circle, Hevi-18 exceeded that by two-and-a-half times.
The 3-inch 20 gauge load with 1.5-ounces of number sevens also registered a decent 47 head/neck hits at 40 yards and an impressive 121 hits in a 10-inch circle.
Hevi-18 comes in 3-inch and 3.5-inch 12-gauge, and 3-inch 20-gauge and .410 bore in either number seven or number nine shot. However, number nines are not an option since the smallest shot size that can currently be used for turkeys in Nebraska is number 7.5s, making number sevens the only legal Hevi-18 TSS choice in our state.
Finally, Mossberg has introduced a specialized .410 Model 500 pump turkey gun. It comes in original Mossy Oak Bottomland camo with an extended screw-in turkey choke. I haven’t tested this gun yet but hope to soon.
The development of TSS by several shotshell manufactures has increased the popularity of using .410s to shoot turkeys. However, many companies only offer number nine shot, which isn’t legal in our state. Hevi-18 is one of the few .410 TSS turkey loads available in Nebraska-compliant number seven shot.
Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoor column for The Independent.
