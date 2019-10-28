Now that pheasant season is finally upon us, it’s time to gear up for chasing roosters. The following items can assist you in your quest for pheasants.
Weighing less than seven pounds, Fabarm’s 12-gauge L4S was designed for upland hunters. Last spring, I had the opportunity to try out this lightweight, gas-operated semi-auto shotgun. It performed flawlessly on clays. In fact, I shot it so well I considered making it my new target gun.
I also toted the L4S on a spring preserve hunt, and it was a pleasure to carry. My test gun was the base Initial Hunter model with a black anodized receiver, but Grey Hunter and Deluxe Hunter models are also available with silver receivers and varying degrees of embellishment.
Last spring, Komet disappeared for nearly three hours while we were walking out in the country. He started chasing something and was gone. As I ran around frantically yelling for him, I feared I might have a heart attack.
Eventually, I returned to where I’d last saw him, and thankfully he appeared. Komet came running up to me and leapt into my arms, knocking me down, and then commenced licking my face. He’d been as scared as I was.
I vowed to never go through that again, so this season I’m running Komet with a new Garmin/TriTrontics Pro 550 Plus e-collar. Besides all the typical tone, vibration and stimulation features of the standard Pro 550, it also has GPS — the Plus part of the collar.
An easy to read screen integrated into the hand-held controller uses a simple arrow to point in the direction of the dog’s location, while a yardage and feet readout tells how far away the dog is. It works remarkably well and provides the dog handler peace of mind.
For those who don’t believe in e-collars, let me stress that, when used properly, an e-collar is the best safety device you can give your canine hunting companion. A quick tone or correction can keep the dog from running onto roads, while the GPS feature prevents the dog from getting lost.
The most essential piece of equipment for the human hunter isn’t their gun or ammo — it’s their boots. For several years now, Danner boots have been my footwear of choice.
Since my old pair of well-worn Danners aren’t quite as waterproof as they used to be, this fall I ordered a new pair of Danner Sharptails. At 51 ounces per pair, they’re slightly lighter than my old boots, and the lack of insulation will keep my feet cool on long treks for roosters. Plus, the brand new Gore-Tex liner will keep my feet dry.
I got the 8-inch model, but 4.5-inch, 10-inch zip-up and 17-inch snake boot models are also available. Although they’re pretty comfortable right out of the box, I’m wearing them as I write this in an attempt to fully break them in before the season starts.
Since an old rooster can be a tough bird to bag, be sure to use adequate ammo. One pheasant load that continues to impress me is Winchester’s Rooster XR. Shot-Lok technology binds the copper-plated shot together until it leaves the muzzle, resulting in tighter patterns and increased effective range.
For those who pursue pheasants in non-toxic zones requiring lead-free shot, there are a couple new options this season, both with bismuth shot.
Hevi-Shot’s new Hevi-Bismuth Upland load is available in both 12- and 20-gauge, each with No. 5 bismuth shot that’s safe for use in vintage and modern shotguns.
Kent’s new Bismuth Upland is available in several 12-, 16-, 20- and 28-gauge loads with No. 5 or 6 bismuth shot depending on gauge.
For hunting outside the non-toxic zone, Kent also offers a nifty spreader load in its Elite Pro Target line with No. 8 lead shot. Keep this load handy in a vest pocket in case a few quail pop up.
Finally, to carry all that ammo, you’ll need a good vest. My personal choice is Browning’s Upland Strap Vest. Its adjustable shoulder straps allow it to fit comfortably over heavy clothing, providing more versatility than a full vest.
Two large bellows pockets with lots of shell loops will carry virtually all the ammo you’ll need over the course of a typical upland hunt, while a safety orange patch on the rear game bag keeps you visible to other hunters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.