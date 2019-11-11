Nebraska’s firearm deer season starts this Saturday, so if you haven’t already gathered up your deer gear, now’s the time to do so. Here are a few items that might help you bag that buck of a lifetime.
A good rifle is essential. Thankfully, out of the box accuracy is constantly improving, even on so-called budget rifles. One of the best is Savage’s Axis II bolt-action rifle.
The difference between a standard Axis and an Axis II is the latter’s AccuTrigger. This two-stage trigger has a lighter, crisper trigger pull than most factory triggers. A lighter trigger pull improves accuracy.
The Axis II XP rifle/scope package offers the best value, especially for beginning deer hunters. The Axis II XP currently comes with a Bushnell Banner scope that is pre-mounted and bore-sighted at the factory.
I had the opportunity to shoot one in .308, but Savage offers several other popular deer calibers, including .243, .270, 7mm-08, and .30-06. The ergonomic, synthetic stock will stand up to the harshest elements.
A rifle is only as good as the ammo you feed it, though. The past few seasons I’ve switched to copper bullets, which tend to have deeper penetration and better bullet weight retention, even when punching through bone.
Federal has three great copper bullet options. The new Federal Premium load with Barnes TSX copper bullets is designed for bigger game, like elk, but will also work well on deer. Federal’s new “blue box” Power-Shok load offers copper bullet performance at an affordable price.
The third option, Trophy Copper, is one of my favorites and what I use in my old .30-30 lever gun. All of the coppers tested in the .308 Savage performed well, but the budget blue box load was the most accurate, proving the most expensive load isn’t always the best. Most rifles have a particular load they’re more partial to over others.
I like to hunt out of a ground blind rather than a tree stand. This season I’m sitting in Muddy’s Ravage blind.
The Ravage is larger than my old blind, plus the corner windows extend lower than the center window, providing more shooting options, especially when hunting with a bow. The windows don’t have zippers and can be opened silently.
To keep me comfortable in the blind, this season I’m sitting on a Rhino MC chair by Alps Outdoorz. I bought this compact, fold-up, tri-pod chair last spring for turkey hunting and was immediately pleased with it.
The Rhino is more comfortable than my old chair, and the included carrying case makes toting it into the woods easy. Plus, with a 300-pound capacity, it’ll hold even the largest hunter. The new Primos Buck Roar 2 grunt call can help lure that big buck in close. It makes the crisp, deep grunts of a mature buck, plus a realistic wheeze that entices deer to investigate.
To monitor your deer herd, Primos also offers the new Autopilot trail cameras in both low glow and no glow versions. These 16MP game cameras are powered by eight AA batteries and accept up to a 32GB SD card. The no glow version uses infrared LEDs to maximize nighttime picture taking stealth.
Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoors column for the Independent.
