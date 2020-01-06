Big game hunting, specifically deer hunting, is popular here in Nebraska. But for one adventurous Nebraska hunter, big game hunting took on a new meaning this season.
For several years, Ashley Frenzen and her family have been traveling to north central Minnesota to hunt black bears.
“A little over five years ago, my step-grandpa and a hunter from Minnesota made a deal to trade black bear hunting in Minnesota for whitetail deer hunting in Nebraska,” Frenzen said. “Ever since, my family has made a trip up to Minnesota to hunt black bears every September.
“After I graduated from college, I finally had time to go and, boy, was I excited. My step-grandpa, dad and sister have all got one, so this year it was my turn. We’d been keeping in touch with the Minnesota guys prior to the hunt, and they would give us frequent updates. It seemed that each update got better and better.
“And with every update, I got more and more excited. By the time the hunt came around, I could barely contain my excitement.”
Frenzen is no stranger to hunting. She shot her first buck when she was only 10 years old and said she’s been going hunting for as long as she can remember. Even before young Ashley could climb a tree stand or shoot a gun, her dad took her hunting with him, developing a love for nature, hunting and the outdoors in his daughter at an early age that continues to this day.
Now 21, this young lady from Fullerton works in the agribusiness industry as a crop adjuster. When she’s not helping local farmers, she hunts deer, turkeys, doves and, of course, bears.
“This was actually my second time hunting black bears in Minnesota,” she explained. “I went with my dad Scott, my sister Nikki, and my boyfriend Jeremy. I decided to hunt with my rifle this year.”
Day one of the bear hunt was on Sept. 1, opening day.
“I got to my stand and waited patiently for a bear to come in,” Frenzen said. “I wasn’t even in my stand for two hours when a big sow and three cubs quickly passed by behind my stand. Those were the very first bears I’ve ever seen in the wild, so I was very excited!”
Unfortunately, no other bears showed up before darkness fell.
The next day, though, Frenzen was back at it.
“Today was the day,” she said. “Our guides suggested I get to the tree stand early in the morning before light since the bears were coming out earlier than normal. So that’s just what I did.
“My boyfriend, Jeremy, decided to sit with me in the tree stand, which ended up working perfectly. We got to the tree stand bright and early and waited patiently. I was extremely excited and ready for the bears to show up.”
Frenzen said that excitement made it seem like time was standing still.
“Three slow hours later, I suddenly heard Jeremy whisper ‘bear.’ My heart started beating super fast,” she said.
Frenzen slowly scanned the woods, but couldn’t locate the bear.
“I had no idea where it was, but thankfully Jeremy pointed me in the right direction,” she said.
When the bear finally walked out of the trees, Frenzen raised her rifle and got ready. Then he walked behind some brush, so she had to wait again until he moved back into an opening.
“The second he walked out of the brush, I shot,” she said. “He instantly bolted off into the trees, and my heart sank because I wasn’t sure if I hit him.”
Whether it’s a buck or a bear, there’s always that nerve-wracking moment of doubt after the shot. It lasts only briefly, but seems like an eternity. Such is the nature of big game hunting.
Thankfully, Frenzen’s boar dropped after only running 20 yards.
“I was ecstatic,” she said. “I’ll never forget the excitement I felt after knowing he was down.”
When I asked Frenzen why black bears, she replied that it’s always fun to hunt different game than you’re used to.
“Not having any black bears in our area makes it that much more special,” she said. “There’s a rush I get hunting bears that I just don’t quite get with deer, and that’s probably my favorite part of bear hunting.”
Frenzen and her family aren’t just thrill seekers, though. She assured me the bear meat is utilized to feed their family and friends.
“We grind some of it for burger, and also take some to a local meat processor to be made into jerky, sticks, and summer sausage,” she said.
Frenzen advises women who are interested in hunting but apprehensive about trying it to just go for it.
“Start with small game and work your way up to big game,” she said. “Hunting is the best thing in the world. Odds are you’ll love it.”
As for Frenzen, she certainly loved bagging her first bear and will likely make the pilgrimage to Minnesota again next season. However, there’s still another unchecked item on her big game bucket list.
“Someday I’d love to go elk hunting,” she said. “That is my dream hunt.”
Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoor column for The Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.