In 1994, I shot a rooster pheasant on Christmas Eve Day. As I sat amongst the relatives that evening, I felt pretty smug, for I was a Pheasant Hunter (albeit an inexperienced one). So began my personal tradition of holiday hunting.
It would be nearly a decade before I’d savor success again, though, but when I did, it was sweet. On the morning of Dec. 24, 2003, I bagged a limit of three roosters, plus a bonus quail with my favored 870 Wingmaster, making for a very happy holiday.
The following year, I enjoyed another mixed-bag Christmas Eve morning hunt, collecting both a rooster and a quail.
A couple years later, on Dec. 24, 2006, I shot a pheasant, followed by a lone quail the next year. Then, my Christmas Eve hunting success ended. Some years I didn’t get anything, other years I didn’t even go.
Sometimes my traditional holiday hunt took place a day early, especially if the weather was going to be bad the next day or I needed to prepare for the upcoming festivities.
Successful Dec. 23 hunts include a pair of quail I shot in 2006 and a single quail bagged in 2015. But the best pre-holiday hunt occurred last year.
On the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, I took the dogs, both Phantom and Komet, pheasant hunting. While we didn’t find any roosters, Komet put up a small covey of four quail that flushed wild out of an overgrown fenceline.
Phantom and I followed the pup. Along the way, I swapped out the pheasant load chambered in my SX3 for a Polywad Spred-R load.
As we rounded a thicket, Komet flushed a single quail, which I hit with the spreader load in a puff of feathers.
The pup ran past the bird in his excitement, but Phantom dutifully made the retrieve. As I took the bird from her, Komet was running wildly through another thicket, likely busting the three remaining quail in the process.
When Komet finally came back, tongue hanging out and panting, I sat down against a tree, pulled the bird from my vest, and we all admired the bobwhite together.
“I could get used to hunting with two dogs,” I thought to myself.
Unfortunately, that was the last quail Phantom ever retrieved in this world, ending a spectacular quail finding career that spanned eight short but incredible seasons.
Three days later, on Dec. 26, the vet informed us her lymphoma had returned. In less than a month, she was gone.
The day after Phantom died, Komet and I went hunting. It was the only way we could truly honor her. The pup briefly went on point, then flushed a trio of quail from the overgrown fenceline, likely the same three quail from our Christmastime covey.
We let them go.
The season for us was over. Next season we’d start anew.
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent.
