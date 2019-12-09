Christmas shopping is easy if there’s a hunter or fisher in the family — simply get them some outdoor gear.
Here’s a short list to help you get started.
Waterfowlers may be the easiest to shop for since there’s so much gear to choose from. Topping the list of nearly every duck and goose hunter this season is cold-weather clothing from Sitka.
The Sitka Dakota Hoody may be the warmest jacket I’ve ever worn. It has a durable yet pliable windproof and waterproof Gore-Tex Infinium outer layer, while the lofted fleece interior provides both comfort and warmth.
A three-quarters length zipper makes putting the Dakota Hoody on and off easy, plus it provides ventilation when the shooting gets hot. A fleece hand muff below the zipper keeps fingers warm, and the form-fitting hood stays in place even in blustery weather.
Complimenting the Dakota Hoody is the Dakota Pant. This is the warmest pair of pants I’ve ever worn, plus there’s a bit of comfortable stretch in the waist for those middle-age hunters who need it.
Sitka’s ultra-warm Grinder half-zip pullover can be worn either as an outer garment or used for layering. It’s snug-fitting, though, so you may want to order a size larger than normal.
Sitka also offers several stocking-stuffer items under $100, such as the Dakota Beanie for $49, Sitka Cap or Beanie for $30, and Gradient Glove for $35. See sitkagear.com for details about free ground shipping.
All these Sitka garments are available in either Optifade Marsh or Timber camo, both of which blend perfectly into Nebraska’s varied late-season landscapes. Although designed for waterfowlers, they’ll serve cold weather deer hunters equally well.
Speaking of deer hunters, a new crossbow would likely fill most hunters with holiday cheer. On my personal wish list is the new Wicked Ridge Invader X4.
The X4 is reportedly lighter, quieter, faster and narrower than my Invader G3. That latter point is really important, because a narrower bow is easier to manipulate within the confines of a ground blind.
Like its G3 predecessor, the Invader X4 comes with a pre-mounted scope and integrated rope cocking assist system. For now, I’ll stick with my battle-tested G3, but the new X4 is certainly tempting — and a good choice for first time crossbow hunters.
For training that new Christmas puppy to be a real bird dog, Kent Cartridge offers its ProTrial Field Blanks. These 12-gauge blanks are perfect for introducing pups to gunfire. I’ve used Kent blanks to introduce both Komet and a friend’s young dog, Jake, to gunfire with no negative effects. Both dogs are not gun shy.
There’s a lot of misinformation about how to introduce a young dog to gunfire. On one extreme are those who take pup to a trap shoot and expose it to multiple gunshots all at once to “get them used to it.”
Don’t do that. The dog will likely be overwhelmed. On the other hand, I don’t feel you need to be overly cautious, either, and use a clapper, followed by .22 blanks, followed by a .410, followed by a 20-gauge, and so on.
When introducing a dog to gunfire, I simply take it out in the country, let it run around and investigate all the sights and smells, and when it’s distracted and far enough away, at least 30 yards, I fire the gun in the air. Blanks make this process infinitely safer than using a loaded shotshell, plus blanks aren’t quite as loud.
The dog may look up briefly, but it’ll be too preoccupied by exploring everything else around it to be frightened. I’ve used this simple method to acclimate several dogs to gunfire, and not a one of them has been gun shy.
For that fisherperson in your life, consider getting them some Mepps lures. Mepps is currently offering 20% off all 6-lure kits, including kits for bass, panfish, pike, trout and walleye.
Mepps is also offering a special “2019 Christmas lure” for the holidays. This lure features a red and white spinner blade embossed with Santa’s image and “Merry Fishmas” on it.
This Christmas lure is no joke, though. It comes in three styles — either as a fully functioning size 3 Mepps Aglia spinner available with or without a bucktail dressing around the treble hook, or as a hookless Christmas tree ornament with a hanger. A few of these lures would make the perfect stocking stuffer for that angler who has literally everything.
The Christmas lure is available right now. Go to mepps.com for details.
Looking forward, the new Mepps Comet Combo will be available Jan. 1. This lure combines the iconic Mepps spinner with a Mister Twister Curly Tail Grub. The result is an effective lure that’ll catch everything from pike and bass to bluegills and crappie.
The Comet Combo’s blade spins close to the lure’s body, while the Grub is rigged onto a weedless Keeper hook. This set-up allows the lure to be fished near the surface above weeds and other obstacles.
The Comet Combo comes in four sizes and 15 colors, to cover a wide range of situations, and would make a great belated Christmas gift.
Finally, the ultimate gift for that special sportsperson in your life is a Nebraska lifetime hunting and fishing permit. This is an especially good deal for young people under 16.
For those 15 and younger, a lifetime hunting permit is $260, a lifetime fishing permit is $616, and a lifetime hunt/fish combo permit is $859.
From age 16 through 45 the price jumps to $355, $710 and $1,008 respectively. At age 46 and older the price drops back down to the under 16 rates.
A lifetime Nebraska habitat stamp costs $500 and a lifetime Nebraska waterfowl stamp costs $200, regardless of age. Obviously, the sooner you purchase any of these lifetime permits the sooner they’ll pay off.
For the girl or boy who wants to spend a lifetime enjoying Nebraska’s great outdoors, there’s no greater gift.
