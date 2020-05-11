While many activities have been put on hold these past couple months, there’s still plenty to do in Nebraska’s great outdoors. Here’s my Cinco de Mayo list of five fun things to do this month.
Fishing remains our state’s top fresh-air endeavor, and Nebraska’s waters really start to heat up in May, both figuratively and literally. Best of all, this Saturday is Free Fishing and Park Entry Day.
On this special day, a fishing permit is not needed to fish, and a vehicle park entry permit is not needed to visit Nebraska’s state parks and recreation areas. If you’ve been itching to get outside, this Saturday is the day to go.
Morel mushroom hunters are almost as fanatical as spring turkey hunters, and May marks the peak of mushroom hunting season. Morels can be found in moist, wooded, lowland areas along rivers. Be aware that turkey hunters may also share the woods, so be visible but avoid the colors red, white and blue for safety’s sake.
Keep your eye to the ground as you’re hiking, fishing or hunting turkeys this spring. You just might spot a few delicious mushrooms poking through the leaf litter.
Turkey season is open through the end of May, so there’s still plenty of time to tag a tom. Besides, the late season offers some of the best hunting.
By mid-May, many hens have started to nest, leaving gobblers alone and lonely. Take advantage of that loneliness by making a gobbler think there’s still one available hen out there. With any luck, it’ll be the last mistake he ever makes.
Take care, though, because May is prime time for ticks, too. Whether you’re hunting mushrooms or turkeys, take the proper precautions to avoid any unwanted passengers. I just bought an ElimiTick outfit in Mossy Oak Obsession camo and love it.
Hiking is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and stay in shape for hunting season. With many gyms still closed, walking is one of the easiest ways to exercise.
The Fort Kearny hike/bike trail runs from Fort Kearny State Recreation Area all the way into the city of Kearney. It features a scenic bridge across the Platte River immediately adjacent to Fort Kearny SRA.
Closer to home, there are many trails in and around Grand Island. My favorite stretch is the Riverway Trail running along the Wood River from Stuhr Museum and Hall County Park east to South Locust Street.
The mid-city John Brownell Beltline trail that runs past and around Suck’s Lake is another good one. Both of these trails are interconnected.
Finally, there’s the Nebraska Passport program, which leads travelers to interesting places all across our state. The program typically begins on May 1, but as of this writing the start date had been moved to May 23 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The passport’s end date has also been extended from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31 to give participants more time to visit the various stops. For more details and updates, or to order your passport booklet, go to nebraskapassport.com.
Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoor column for The Independent.
