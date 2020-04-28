The time has come for Mike Sorensen to go back to a familiar place.
Sorensen stepped down from his position as the Northwest activities director to become the Chase County 7-12 principal, which he will start next school year.
“It was a tough decision because I really like it here,” Sorensen said. “I really liked the staff, the students and the parents.”
Family was the reason for the decision. His wife Nancy took the position as the K-6 elementary principal at Perkins County High School in late February to early March.
The original plan was to have Nancy take the job and live in Grant, while Mike was still in Grand Island, teaching at Northwest for a year before heading west to find a job near Perkins County.
Then the Chase County job opened up at the end of March. He applied for the position, was interviewed and got the job. He taught at Chase County as the 7-12 principal for nine years before coming to Northwest in 2015.
“She got that opportunity and when the Chase County job opened up, it was hard not to look into it and apply for it,” Sorensen said. “It’s only 28 miles between Grant (Perkins County) and Imperial (Chase County). And a lot of teachers that are there now were there when I taught there before so it will be a smooth transition.”
The Vikings were pretty successful with Sorensen as the A.D. during his five years. Northwest captured three state championships with unified bowling winning in 2016, while both wrestling and girls basketball took home titles during the 2018-19 school year, and also had two state runner-up finishes with volleyball in 2016 and wrestling in 2017-18.
Northwest also had 14 district championships, 11 district runner-up, nine Central Conference championships and seven conference runner-up finishes. The Vikings also won four sportsmanship awards from the state tournaments.
“That’s a testament to our kids and coaches,” Sorensen said. “When you have kids like Grady Griess (two-time state wrestling champion) and Whitney Brown (two-time All-Heartland girls basketball captain) to name a few, it makes it easy. They make our coaches look like a bunch of geniuses.”
While looking forward to the new position, he said he will miss being at Northwest.
“It was a great place to work at,” he said. “We have a great culture here at Northwest. It’s going to be replicate that but I’m going to try and do that out at Chase County. Northwest has a lot of good stuff going on right now.”
