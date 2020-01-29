HASTINGS — It looked like Hastings College’s 22-game winning streak was about to come to a screeching halt Wednesday night.
The NAIA Div. II No. 2 Broncos trailed No. 7 Morningside by 16 points with 7 minutes left in the game,but that’s when things turned around.
“I think everyone was a little tired,” Hastings College’s Sophia Pankratz said. “But every time we came back to the bench, we said, ‘We’re going to fight and we’re going to get back into it.’ Even if we fight and come up short, that’s all we can do.”
But the Broncos didn’t come up short this time.
Hastings College outscored the Mustangs 26-10 the rest of the fourth quarter and Shandra Farmer hit a layup with 1.1 seconds left to tie the game.
“It was just a coast-to-coast kind of thing,” Farmer said. “I had to push the ball and if I was open, I had to take it. That was the mentality I had, just go as fast as I could.”
Pankratz then hit two 3-pointers in the opening minute of overtime and the Broncos — who were still down by seven with 1:10 left in regulation — went on to an 85-80 win to improve to 23-0 on the season.
Pankratz, a senior from Hastings High, scored a career high 23 points with a game-high 13 rebounds. Farmer, a senior from Hastings St. Cecilia, added 20 points for the Broncos.
Pankratz credited Farmer with getting her open for those 3-pointers.
“Shandra really draws a lot of the defense, so when we set those high ball screens it really opens up a lot because two people are usually going to her,” Pankratz said.
The Broncos (23-0, 15-0 in GPAC play) have answered every challenge so far. This may have been the biggest challenge they’ve faced this season.
“I think to come back from down 16 shows a lot about our team and our maturity and how determined we are,” Farmer said.
Hastings College coach Jina Douglas was still trying to figure out just what happened after the game was over.
“I know we were down big,” Douglas said. “We were kind on the brink of giving up, and we just got enough defensive stops and some scores, and then late in the game we just said, ‘All right, let’s go for it.’”
The Mustangs (18-6, 12-4) didn’t miss much early on in the game. They were 10-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-5 on 3-pointers, in the opening quarter to build a 26-19 lead heading into the second.
The Broncos got right back into it. A 10-2 run to start the second quarter gave them their first lead, but the Mustangs put on a spurt of their own at the end of the half to take a 38-33 lead into the break.
Morningside was 15-for-39 shooting from the field in the first half, including 6-of-12 from 3-point territory.
The Broncos were without senior Gabby Grosso, who was out with an ankle sprain. Douglas hopes to have her back Saturday when the Broncos host Northwestern.
But with Grasso out, the Mustangs tried to take advantage of Sydney Hupp and Sophia Peppers inside. Hupp finished with 12 points and Peppers had 15.
“They tried to throw it into the post or kick it out for a three,” Douglas said. “They did a lot of really good things on the offensive end. They put us in some bad mismatches and bad positions out there.”
The Broncos got some help off the bench too. Taylor Beacom came in to score 12 points and freshman Shayla Carrier had eight.
“That was huge,” Pankratz said of the win. “With Gabby out, we talked about how everybody needs to step up a little bit. We don’t need one person to make up for all her defense or all plays, so just come out and show we have a deep bench, and no matter who we face we can get it done.”
Douglas agreed that it was a big win for her team.
“Just from the GPAC standings, it’s pretty huge,” Douglas said. “I told them in the locker room we still have another big one on Saturday. We can’t slip up. But it’s good to get a win and stay atop the conference standings.”
