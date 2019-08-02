HASTINGS — The Hastings Sodbusters swept a double header from Casper Friday at Duncan Field.
In the first game, Ryan McDonald went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the Sodbusters’ 4-1 victory. Braden Pierce pitched all seven innings to get the win. He gave up three hits and just one unearned run with seven strikeouts and three walks.
The Sodbusters won the second game 4-3. Casey Burnham had two hits, a run and an RBI for Hastings.
Hunter Kelchner pitched the first 5 2/3 innings to get the win while Cody White finished the game for a save.
Hastings will host Hub City at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.